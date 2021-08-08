Celebrities

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Ryan Crocker, former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan; Janis Shinwari, co-founder of No One Left Behind; Michael Mann, professor of atmospheric science at Pennsylvania State University; Kristina Dahl, senior climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of Miami-Dade County, Fla., Public Schools; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.; White House adviser Anita Dunn.

