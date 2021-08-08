Kentucky man travels US as an Elvis Presley tribute artist

In his red silk button down, with his dark hair and sideburns, you might actually think you’re talking to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, especially when you hear him say “thank you, thank you very much.”

That’s the feeling that Barry Lockard hopes to create, as he is an Elvis Presley tribute artist traveling the country, performing shows for fans young and old.

“It’s amazing that Elvis had so much of an impact that that little phrase can make someone smile,” said Lockard. “I’m not trying to be Elvis. I know I don’t compare to Elvis, I don’t think anybody does. But just to be able to bring back the memory of him, to see that joy on their faces and having them feel like they are really there watching him for a little while or feeling what it would have been like to be at his show.”

Growing up in Artemus, Lockard was always a huge fan of Elvis Presley.

“As a little kid, I’d be 4 or 5 years old, standing on my couch with a hairbrush in my hand, lip syncing his music,” Lockard said. “I had all my action figures lined up on the table like they were the crowd.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Though, he never imagined he would some day be performing in front of a crowd singing Elvis’ songs and doing some of his signature dance moves.

It all started seven years ago. Lockard was working as a physical therapist for the nursing home in Danville, there he began dressing like Elvis to make his patients smile.

“Music just does something to people,” Lockard said. “You can take someone with dementia, they don’t remember their family’s names but when you play them an Elvis song, they know all the words. They remember the lyrics. It makes such an impression on them.”

Eventually, Lockard began dressing up and performing for other area nursing homes.

“Then after a couple years, I saw how much they were enjoying it so I started putting in a lot of time, started getting nicer suits and outfits, constantly trying to make the show better and now it’s grown to where it is today,” he said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Now, Lockard works part-time as a PRN for the local area nursing homes, allowing him to make his own schedule so that he can pursue what he hopes to some day make into a full-time career, being an Elvis tribute artist.

“My goal is eventually to be able to do the shows full-time but I’m not there just yet — I’m not quitting my day job yet,” he laughed.

Lockard performs from “the living room to the Arena,” doing shows for birthday parties to holiday parties to the Corbin Arena, he said he does it all.

Lockard has his biggest tour of shows ever beginning next week, with at least one show every week through November.

He recently visited the Pioneer Playhouse in Danville to promote his upcoming shows where he performed half a song for those in attendance to give them just a taste of his upcoming performances.

“It’s been over a year since I’ve got to perform in front of anyone,” he said. “It felt so good to finally get back in front of people. I didn’t want to get off the stage, I wanted to just keep going. I cannot wait to get back to performing again, it has been too long.”

Some of Lockard’s biggest shows coming up include performing at the Graceland Exhibition Center for “Elvis Week” in Memphis, Tennessee, beginning August 11 through 17, where he will also be competing in two Elvis contests. Lockard will also be performing at the historic Pioneer Playhouse in Danville on August 21 in a show called “Elvis Under the Stars.”

Lockard hopes to bring an interactive show, as he moves through the decades, performing some of Elvis’ hit songs from each decade.

London’s own 11-year-old singing sensation Phoebe White will also be performing several shows with Lockard.

Through his performances, Lockard hopes he can bring back some fond memories to the older generation and turn the younger generation into new fans of Elvis.

“I just hope it brings them back to a memory of Elvis or if they don’t know who Elvis is, I want them to introduce them to Elvis,” Lockard said.

For more information on how to book or to see his schedule of shows, follow Lockard’s Facebook page “Elvis Tribute Shows by Barry.”