Evel Knievel museum to repay incentives if it moves to Vegas

If the Evel Knievel museum does move from Topeka, Kansas, to Las Vegas, the owner of the museum dedicated to the daredevil has pledged to repay $117,000 it has received from the city since it opened in 2017.

It was reported earlier this month that the museum dedicated to the career of Robert Craig Knievel, who became known for his death-defying stunts and tricks on motorbikes, may move to the Las Vegas Arts District.

The museum's owner Mike Patterson told city officials in a meeting last week he believes it is appropriate to repay the city even though it might not be required in the incentive contract the museum signed, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

Patterson said private loans were the main source of funding for the roughly $3.5 million museum. But it was also slated to receive up to $300,000 from the city over 12 years if it continued operating in Topeka.

The money the museum received came from Topeka's tax on hotel stays.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

City Council member Spencer Duncan said the city will make sure that future incentive contracts with businesses include terms that require businesses to repay the incentives they received if they do leave the city.