Alabama Shakespeare Festival prepping for 50th season

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival, which began in a high school auditorium in 1972, is undergoing a $1.6 million renovation in advance of its 50th season.

Located in east Montgomery, the theater is upgrading an entrance lobby and enclosing an outdoor area. It also is adding restrooms, constructing a new gift shop and making other additions, The Montgomery Advertiser reported.

While the theater received $1.18 million in federal pandemic aid as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, spokeswoman Layne Holley said the renovations will not use that money and officials have yet to decide how to use the funding.

Indoor shows are scheduled to resume on Nov. 27 with a production of “Cinderella.” Executive director Todd Schmidt said the theater has survived the pandemic and made plans for a return in part because of strong community backing.

“We had to reduce our staff and our overhead,” Schmidt said. “It’s been a tough time, but luckily we’ve had great support.”

Initially staged at Anniston High School, the company relocated to Montgomery and is housed in a theater constructed in 1985.