Halestorm leads trio of female-fronted rock bands into Rupp Arena

Halestorm will lead a trio of female-fronted rock bands into Rupp Arena Dec. 5.
The groundbreaking rock band fronted by Lzzy Hale announced Monday morning that it is extending its tour with co-headliner In This Moment, with New Year’s Day opening.
“I’m so excited to announce the third leg with my empowering, beautifully Vicious women!” Hale said in the tour announcement, with Maria Brink of In This Moment adding, “We knew after completing the first leg that this was something people were going to be paying attention to, and it felt strong, it felt powerful, and it felt liberating.”
Halestorm, anchored by guitar virtuoso Hale and her brother Arejay on drums, has been around two decades and set a number of milestones for female-fronted hard rock bands. The group’s new album, “Vicious,” comes out Friday.
In This Moment is still touring in support of its July 2017 sophomore release “Ritual,” which hit No. 1 on Billboard magazine’s hard music chart.
New Years Day formed in Anaheim, California in 2013 and has released two albums and two EPs. The latest, “Diary of a Creep,” features a cover of Garbage’s “Only Happy When it Rains,” with Hale on guitar.
“Touring with Maria and Lzzy has been, by far, the best touring experience I’ve ever had,” New Years Day frontwoman Ash Costello said in the announcement. “I am lifted up and supported by the amazing women of this tour, and everyone feels as if they are family who are rooting for each other to kill it every single night.
“Honestly, I hope there’s no end in sight!”
Tickets for the Dec. 5 show at Rupp are $29.50 to $49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 27, at the Lexington Center ticket office and all Ticketmaster outlets. Call 859-233-3535 or visit rupparena.com.
