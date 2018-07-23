UK and SCAPA grad will make Broadway debut in ‘Mean Girls’

Patrick Garr, a graduate of the University of Kentucky and the School for Creative and Performing Arts, will make his Broadway debut in “Mean Girls.”
“Catch me at North Shore High soon,” Garr wrote in a Saturday morning post on his Facebook page, referring to the setting of the show, based on the iconic 2004 movie starring Lindsay Lohan and written by Tina Fey, who also wrote the book for the musical.
In addition to being a dance alum of SCAPA and theater graduate from UK, Garr is a veteran of numerous local stages, including The Lexington Theatre Company, Kentucky Conservatory Theatre, the Academy for Creative Excellence and The Woodford Theatre.
In a 2013 preview of Kentucky Conservatory Theatre’s “A Chorus Line” — which also featured Garr’s fellow SCAPA alum Colton Ryan, who made his Broadway debut last year in “Dear Evan Hansen” — Garr talked about going through the often crushing New York audition process: “... it’s kind of funny because everything is like, a picture and a résumé. And you have to show yourself and who you are as an individual to stand out and show you can be a person and not just a picture on a résumé.”
Apparently casting directors liked what they saw in Garr who, according to his post, will be a vacation swing, meaning he will step in for actors who are on vacation.
While the show came up empty handed at the Tony Awards after receiving 12 nominations, it has been doing great at the box office, setting a few records right after the awards show.
