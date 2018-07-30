What pairs perfectly with Kentucky cuisine? Chris Stapleton’s voice, apparently.

The voice you hear in new commercials promoting Kentucky tourism should be a familiar one. You’re probably just used to hearing it sing.

Grammy Award-winning native Kentuckian Chris Stapleton is narrating a series of 30-second spots for the Kentucky Department of Tourism highlighting the culinary side of Kentucky for its “Better in the Bluegrass” campaign.

“The passion, sincerity and tone that Chris conveys through his music are a perfect match for the stories we want to tell,” Kentucky Department of Tourism Commissioner Kristen Branscum said in a press statement. “We are proud to be working with a world-renowned Kentucky artist as the voice of this campaign that will invite people from across the world to his home state.”

In the spots, Stapleton can be heard talking about “recipes that come from the land and the heart,” “a kiss of bourbon,” and “a blend of past and present, tradition and creation” over mouthwatering images of food and fellowship.

Stapleton, who was born in Lexington and raised in Johnson County, performed at Louisville’s Forecastle Festival July 14 and is slated for a homecoming show at Rupp Arena Oct. 27.