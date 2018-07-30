‘Chorus Line’ directors wanted to ‘give Lexington something fabulous.’

The Lexington Theatre Company and Mayor Jim Gray offered up a sneak peek at "A Chorus Line," which plays Aug. 2 to 5 at the Lexington Opera House.
A TV show goes ghost hunting at Waveland

A TV show goes ghost hunting at Waveland

“History: Haunted,” a new TV show from Lexington-based DMZ Productions, filmed its first episode at Waveland State Historic Site with site staff and members of the Lexington Paranormal Research Society.

Purgatory - Making ‘Sweeney Todd’ darker

Purgatory - Making 'Sweeney Todd' darker

The director and cast of Kentucky Conservatory Theatre WinterFest’s “Sweeney Todd” talk about making one of musical theater’s darkest shows even darker, by setting it in purgatory. It runs Jan. 19-28 in Distillery Square. Visit Mykct.org for more