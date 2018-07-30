‘Chorus Line’ directors wanted to ‘give Lexington something fabulous.’

“History: Haunted,” a new TV show from Lexington-based DMZ Productions, filmed its first episode at Waveland State Historic Site with site staff and members of the Lexington Paranormal Research Society.
The director and cast of Kentucky Conservatory Theatre WinterFest’s “Sweeney Todd” talk about making one of musical theater’s darkest shows even darker, by setting it in purgatory. It runs Jan. 19-28 in Distillery Square. Visit Mykct.org for more
Alfred Rawls, a former University of Kentucky running back who now delivers for FedEx in downtown Lexington, was recorded pushing a man in a wheelchair out of traffic. Rawls worked for 22 years at the Fayette County jail before working for FedEx.
Firefighters set backfires in an effort to prevent the Carr Fire from reaching the community of Igo, southwest of Redding, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. This 360 video is not supported on iOS at this time.
A pro-Trump media crew was attacked by protesters at Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame star in Hollywood, California, on July 26, according to Elijah Schaeffer, the host of YouTube channel Slightly Offens*ve who shared this video of the incident.