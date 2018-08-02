TV’s ‘Impractical Jokers’ bring basketball-themed show to Rupp

The “Impractical Jokers” are coming to Rupp Arena in March with a basketball-themed — appropriately — show, the Cranjis McBasketball World Tour.
On “Impractical Jokers,” which seems to always be on truTV — seriously, I just thought to myself, “Is it on now?” flipped to the channel, and sure enough, it’s on — the four-man troupe usually performs bits where one of the men goes out in public and, directed by the other three, has to do something embarrassing while interacting with unsuspecting people.
Well, unsuspecting if they never watch truTV. And I mean never.
So what’s it like? Well, let’s take a look at the tour’s namesake skit:
Anyway, before they were the Impractical Jokers, the foursome — Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano — were the New York-based comedy troupe, The Tenderloins.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. March 26 date go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Lexington Center ticket office, rupparena.com and 859-233-3535.
