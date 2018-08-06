Bob Dylan returning to the Bluegrass for the first time in 12 years

Folk and rock icon Bob Dylan is set to make his first concert appearance in Central Kentucky in 12 years, with a Nov. 11 date at the EKU Center for the Arts.

His last Lexington show was in a very different setting with a 2006 stand at the Lexington Legends’ ballpark, then named Applebee’s Park. That came close on the heels of a 2004 co-headlining date at the ballpark with country icon Willie Nelson.

He has played Louisville more recently, in November 2016, right after he became the first musician to win the Nobel Prize in literature.

Tickets for the EKU Center show are $69.50 to $129.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the EKU Center ticket office, by calling 859-622-7469 or visiting ekucenter.com. There are also VIP packages on sale for $268.73 to $523.27.

Also on tap for the EKU Center this fall is Kentuckian Dwight Yoakam, set for a Sept. 30 visit. Tickets for the Pikeville native’s show are on sale now for $50 and $70.



