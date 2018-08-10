Lexington Philharmonic director Scott Terrell leaving after the coming season

The Lexington Philharmonic Orchestra announced Friday morning that Music Director Scott Terrell will depart the orchestra after this coming season.

It will be the 10th season for Terrell, who succeeded longtime music director George Zack in 2009, following a two-year national search. Since then, he has led the orchestra on a steady arc of artistic growth, including diversified programming and work with living composers.

The Philharmonic release did not say specifically what Terrell will be doing next, though he has maintained a steady schedule of guest conducting gigs in recent years with ensembles including the Philadelphia Orchestra.

“Ten years is an incredible accomplishment for the entire organization but now it is time to move on,” Terrell said in a news release. “We have achieved much of what we set out to do and I am very thankful for my time in Lexington.”

Lexington Philharmonic Board President Carol McLeod said, in the same release, “For almost a decade, we’ve been delighted to have Scott Terrell on the podium leading our tremendously talented musicians in their performance of some of the best music ever composed. We know that Scott wants to take the exposure he has earned through his work with LexPhil, along with his growing guest conducting work, and build a far-reaching presence. We wish him great success.”

The news release did not say what plans are to search for Terrell’s successor.

