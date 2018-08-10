Ben Sollee dipping his toes back in classical music at Lexington festival
Lexington native and 2018 Chamber Music Festival of Lexington artist-in-residence Ben Sollee talks about returning to classical music for the Aug. 16 to 26 event and the Kentucky influences that have shaped his unique music career.
