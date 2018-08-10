Ben Sollee dipping his toes back in classical music at Lexington festival

Lexington native and 2018 Chamber Music Festival of Lexington artist-in-residence Ben Sollee talks about returning to classical music for the Aug. 16 to 26 event and the Kentucky influences that have shaped his unique music career.
By
A TV show goes ghost hunting at Waveland

“History: Haunted,” a new TV show from Lexington-based DMZ Productions, filmed its first episode at Waveland State Historic Site with site staff and members of the Lexington Paranormal Research Society.

Purgatory - Making ‘Sweeney Todd’ darker

The director and cast of Kentucky Conservatory Theatre WinterFest’s “Sweeney Todd” talk about making one of musical theater’s darkest shows even darker, by setting it in purgatory. It runs Jan. 19-28 in Distillery Square. Visit Mykct.org for more