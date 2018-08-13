Snoop Dogg is coming to Rupp Arena with a bunch of friends

Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg has been added to Rupp Arena’s concert calendar with a Dec. 8 visit by his Puff Puff Pass tour that is loaded with support acts.

The lineup includes Too Short, Warren G, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, B-Legit, Baby Bash, Afro Man, Spice 1, The Luniz, East Sidaz, and Suga Free. Music fans will remember Bone Thugs recently visited Lexington for a sold out Whitaker Bank Ballpark show with Nelly in May. And the Snoop show and Nelly have a promoter in common: Michigan-based Indigo Road Entertainment.

“Snoop Dogg is certainly a great choice for our first production at Rupp Arena.” Indigo Road’s Dan McCrath said in the concert announcement.

The 46-year-old rapper first caught ears working with Dr. Dre in 1992 and then dropped his solo debut, “Doggystyle,” in 1993 with monster hits such as “Gin & Juice.” He has since sold 35 million albums worldwide and diversified his career — and sometimes his name — into endeavors such as acting and reality TV, including the unlikely “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” with style icon Martha Stewart on VH1. Dogg’s latest album is the gospel record, “Bible of Love.”





Tickets for the Dec. 8 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, starting at $39. They are available at rupparena.com, the Lexington Center Ticket Office or by calling 859-233-3535.