Lexington native and loyal citizen of BBN Josh Hopkins set for new ABC series

Lexington native Josh Hopkins will be back on prime time in the new ABC dramedy “Whiskey Cavalier” — that has a nice Kentucky-esque ring to it.
The show stars Scott Foley, who you may remember as the Navy Intelligence officer who spied on Olivia Pope in “Scandal,” and Lauren Cohan, best known for playing Maggie in “The Walking Dead” — a role Deadline Hollywood reports she will be able to continue, though not full time, for the life of the show. They will play FBI and CIA agents, respectively, who according an ABC press release, “lead an interagency team of spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics.”
Hopkins will play FBI agent Ray Prince who, according to to Deadline Hollywood, has a complicated relationship with Foley’s character, interestingly named Will Chase. We say interesting, because Will Chase is the name of a real actor from Frankfort, who has had roles on a few ABC shows as well, including “Nashville.”
This is a return to the alphabet network for Hopkins, who last appeared on the military drama “Quantico.” He may be best known for playing Grayson Ellis opposite Courtney Cox on the comedy “Cougar Town,” which started on ABC in 2009 and hopped to TBS from 2013 to ‘15. On the show, Hopkins liked to work in references to the hometown team from wearing Kentucky gear to slipping John Wall’s signature dance into a scene.
And back in the Bluegrass, Hopkins has indulged some of the privileges being a celebrity University of Kentucky fan has afforded him, including being the Y as the cheerleaders spell out KENTUCKY at halftime of a UK basketball game and playing in Coach John Calipari’s 2016 celebrity softball game to raise money for flood victims in Louisiana.
“Whiskey Cavalier” is a mid-season series for ABC, and will premiere in 2019.
