A full array of Marvel heroes will be on stage when “Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes” comes to Rupp Arena Sept. 6-9.
Where can you be in the same room with the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy?

September 05, 2018 01:17 PM

You have seen the Avengers on movie screens and your TV and read about them in comic books (graphic novels, if you prefer). But have you been in the same room with Iron Man, Black Panther, Thor?

This weekend is your chance, though we are talking about a mighty big room.

Marvel Universe Live” takes over Rupp Arena for five performances of “Age of Heroes,” which tells the story of the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange battling Loki for the Wand of Watoomb — whatever that is. It sounds important. But the really important thing is this is a live action stunt show including aerial stunts, pyrotechnics, motorcycles and 3D digital projections, which should be enough to tied you over until the next Marvel movie.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Rupp, 430 West Vine Street. Tickets are $15 to $70 and available at the Lexington Center Ticket Office and all Ticketmaster locations, by calling 859-233-3535 or at rupparena.com.

LexCon Swaptember is a one-day event on Sept. 9 that allowed vendors to buy, sell and trade comics, toys and other pop culture items.

By

Swaptember

While we have your attention, comic aficionados, the Lexington Comic & Toy Convention’s comic and toy swamp meet is back at Lexington Center’s Heritage Hall, 430 West Vine Street (same building as Rupp), from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. As LexCon’s announcement bills it, “This year’s fall event will be much less about celebrities and autographs and be much more about the buying, selling,and trading of all things geeky!” Admission is $10 at the door, and ages 10 and younger are free. Check out swaptember.com for more.

University of Kentucky Symphony Orchestra director John Nardolillo will conduct the ensemble in the UK School of Music’s 100th anniversary program Sept. 7.
Rich Copley rcopley@herald-leader.com

UK Music at 100

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the University of Kentucky School of Music, and to kick off the celebration season, the program presents the “School of Music on Parade” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose Street. The show features UK’s Chorale, Symphony Orchestra, Wind Symphony, jazz and opera programs. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $5 for students at the Singletary Center ticket office, 859-257-4929 or scfatickets.com.

Participants in the Japan/American Society of Kentucky’s annual Japan Festival in 2016 tried their hands at sumo wrestling. This year’s event is Sept. 8.
Rob Bolson

Japan Festival

You can feel what it would be like to be a sumo wrestler, take on a ninja warrior obstacle course, hear traditional Japanese music and sample food from the Land of the Rising Sun and more, all at Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 North Limestone, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Visit jask.org/2018-Japan-Festival for more information.

‘The Sound of Music’

The classic 1965 movie musical starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer returns to theaters for showings at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, presented by Turner Classic Movies. Local showings are at the Regal Hamburg Pavilion 16, 1949 Starshoot Road; Cinemark Fayette Mall, 3800 Mall Road; and The Shops at Richmond Hills, 2103 Lantern Ridge Drive, Richmond. Visit fathomevents.com for tickets.

Everything is Terrible!

From the now-for-something-completely-different desk, we have an offering at the 21c Museum Hotel, 167 West Main Street, from the video and performance collective Everything Is Terrible! The group presents a free showing of its feature film “The Great Satan” along with a live show featuring puppets and costumes at 7:30 p.m. Monday. If you’re saying, “What?” you might visit bit.ly/2wJ9iqp and everythingisterrible.com to learn more.

