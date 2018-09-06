‘Redneck lawyer’ from Whitley County on new season of ‘Survivor’

A Whitley County native and Williamsburg public defender is a competitor on the new season — the 37th! — of CBS’ “Survivor.”
Nick Wilson is part of the David Tribe on the season billed as “David vs. Goliath,” which premieres at 8 p.m. Sept. 26 on CBS (WKYT-TV 27, Spectrum Ch. 9).
“My primary motivation is the experience and adventure!” Wilson said on his “Survivor” biography page. “It has been my dream to play this game since I was a little kid. I want to push myself even further in life then I already have and test myself. My secondary motivation is the money. If I had a million dollars, I could pay off my student loans, which would open up my career options a little more.”
There is one thing a lot of people go on TV looking for that Wilson says is not a factor to him.
“I do not care about fame,” he said. “These days, ‘Survivor’ contestants are only famous for about six months, anyways.”
Wilson grew up in Whitley County and went to the University of Kentucky, then the University of Alabama for law school.
In a story by the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner WKYT-TV, Wilson said his experience as a public defender will help him on the show.
“I don’t get to choose my clients,” said Wilson, who described himself as a “redneck lawyer” on his “Survivor” page. “I take whatever cases the judge gives me. That’s going to really help here because I’m sure there’s going to be people that I don’t want to work with, but here I am stuck on the beach with them.”
Series host Jeff Probst cited Wilson’s job as something that makes him perfect for the David tribe.
“He’s a David so much he’s willing to forego the shot at Goliath and come back to help other Davids so that they can have a shot,” Probst said of Wilson on a CBS video about the upcoming season. “He’s a little quirky. He’s really likeable. He’s got to find a solid alliance.”
On Twitter, Wilson — who has an affinity for tailgating, Keeneland and beer -- described his strategy in distinctly Kentucky terms:
“1. Be like a Kentucky Wildcat in March - Survive and Advance. 2. Pick who else survives and advances. 3. Go big game hunting! Super simple, right??…”
We’ll see how that works for him.
