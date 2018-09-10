Live auditions for ‘American Idol’ are in the region this week

If you think you could be the next “American Idol,” the road could start Saturday in Charleston, West Virginia.

That will be the closest stop for live auditions for the second season of the iconic singing competition show on ABC. Kentucky had a good showing last season with one-time Lexingtonian Amelia Hammer Harris and Marion County teen Layla Spring making strong showings in the early rounds, though neither made it to the Top 12.

Hopefuls can register online or in person, starting at 9 a.m. at the audition site at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

If you’d like a more northern start to your “Idol” journey, there are auditions Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio at Genoa Park. The show is also offering people a chance to audition online, or both. Click here for complete “Idol” audition guidelines and FAQs, and good luck. Make Kentucky proud.

BTW, if you just want to see Layla Spring, she has a fairly busy schedule in the region.