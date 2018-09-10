Blame it on the weather: Jason Aldean show in Cincinnati canceled.

This past weekend’s rainy weather has wiped out an event kicking off next weekend.
The Jason Aldean concert set for Thursday evening at Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center has been canceled because rains over the weekend pushed the Ohio River over flood stage, according to a release from Music & Event Management, Inc. Refunds for the concert, which included recent Rupp Arena visitors Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina, will be available at the point of purchase.
According to news reports from outlets such as the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Ohio is actually expected to crest just below flood stage on Thursday, causing localized flooding in spots such as Riverbend.
Comments