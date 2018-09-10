Dennis Quaid headed back to Lexington for another show

Dennis Quaid and his band, The Sharks, are heading back to Lexington next month for another show at The Burl.

Quaid and company packed the Distillery District venue in July for a performance that was part of the annual Harry Dean Stanton Fest. Quaid said it was his love for Stanton, a West Irvine native Quaid regarded as a second father, that brought him to Lexington earlier this summer.

“I think he was like that to a lot of people, as a mentor and friend,” Quaid said to the Herald-Leader before the show. “Plus, he was just cool. He was cool in a very Kentucky way, too.”

While he was in The Bluegrass, Quaid made some surprise visits to area establishments.

Tickets for the Oct. 15 show, a Monday night, are listed at $25 to $100 on The Burl’s website.