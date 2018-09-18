What happened to Amelia Earhart? A new show explores the mystery, this weekend.

It’s one of those plays that makes reporters look cool, and you know, we’re kind of partial to those. In “Amelia Earhart,” a modern day journalist seeks to crack the mystery of what happened to the title aviator when she went missing over the Pacific Ocean during a 1937 attempt to circumnavigate the globe.
In addition to the mystery, the play lays out the many accomplishments of the First Lady of Flight. It’s at 2 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Lexington Children’s Theatre, 418 West Short St. There are also school matinees this week and next. Contact the theater at lctonstage.org or by calling 859-254-4546 for more information and tickets.
As a bonus, the Aviation Museum of Kentucky is offering free admission to kids who bring an Amelia Earhart ticket to the museum from Sept. 22 to Oct. 31. Find out more about the museum at aviationky.org.
New take on an old thriller
Thanks to a hit 1967 film starring Audrey Hepburn and countless productions of the Frederick Knott stage play, audiences are exceedingly familiar with the story of a blind woman who turns the tables of criminals that have invaded her apartment. But in his adaptation, which opens this weekend at Cynthiana’s Rohs Opera House, 133 East Pike Street, Jeffrey Hatcher adds some new twists to keep us on our toes. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-22, 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Sept. 30. Tickets are $10 and available at rohstheatre.showclix.com.
Live Music
Austin City Saloon welcomes rising Nashville star Raleigh Keegan Friday ... Self-proclaimed Southern gentleman Riley Green is at Manchester Music Hall Friday ... Paul Kinzer is at Georgetown’s Slainte Public House Saturday night ... Lee Carroll’s C The Beat hosts a dance party at Willie’s Locally Known Saturday night ... Saintseneca stretches the weekend into Monday night at The Burl.
Adam’s moonlighting gig
We are so used to seeing Adam Levine on “The Voice,” it’s easy to forget he has a band. The man who coached Kentucky’s Jordan Smith to a “Voice” victory is at Louisville’s KFC Yum Center, 1 Arena Plaza, to remind us as he brings Maroon 5 to the stage along with opener Julia Michaels. Tickets are $49.50 to $149.50 at kfcyumcenter.com.
Voices from inside
Anagonist Productions presents the latest in a collaboration with inmates at the Northpoint Training Center and Eastern Kentucky Correctional Center, “I Come From.” The 10-minute plays by Brandon Amos, Jack Cook, Andrew Phillips, Derek Trumbo, and Essamond Wilburn will be presented at 8 p.m. nightly Sept. 20 to 22 and 27 to 29 at Moondance Amphitheatre, 1152 Monarch Street. Admission is free, but a $10 donation is suggested. Visit voicesinside.org and antagonistproductions.com.
Party like it’s 1939
Swing into the week with the Glenn Miller Orchestra at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street, at 7 p.m. Sept. 25. The orchestra, re-formed 12 years after Miller’s death in 1944, is presented by the Bluegrass Area Jazz Ambassadors and will be playing all the hits like “Moonlight Serenade” and “In the Mood.” Tickets are $35 and available at the Lexington Center ticket office, by calling 859-233-3535 or visiting lexingtonoperahouse.com.
