See this Lexington native sing Dylan for a New show in New York

Theater website Playbill.com is giving viewers a preview of the New York Public Theatre’s new Bob Dylan musical, and it includes a Lexington native.

Colton Ryan, a SCAPA graduate who made his Broadway debut in “Dear Evan Hansen” and has been on TV shows such as “Law & Order SVU,” can be seen in the clip singing the Dylan classic “I Want You” with Caitlin Houlahan, his co-star in “Girl From The North Country.” (Unfortunately we can’t embed the clip, so you’ll need to hit the link.)

The musical, written and directed by Connor McPherson with music and lyrics by Dylan, began previews at the Public Sept 11 and is slated to play through Dec. 9.





The show is set in Depression-era Duluth, Minnesota and focuses on a family that runs a guest house, but is facing foreclosure. Ryan plays a writer struggling with alcoholism and other issues.

The is show is currently in preview performances and officially opens Oct. 1.

Here’s another clip from the show, that we can actually embed, where you can see Ryan in the choir.