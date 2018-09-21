Sturgill and Stapleton are playing Farm Aid ... in Connecticut. Here’s how to watch it.

It seems only fitting that the lineup for Farm Aid would include a pair of Kentuckians: Grammy Award winners Chris Stapleton and Sturgill Simpson.

Its location, in Hartford, Connecticut, may seem a bit puzzling. But if your weekend plans do not include a trip to New England, you don’t have to miss the show.

The 33rd edition of the all-star benefit concert for American family farms founded by Willie Nelson, Neil Young and Kentucky’s next-door-neighbor John Mellencamp will be live streamed on the event’s YouTube channel starting at 3 p.m., 7 p.m. on AXS TV (Spectrum Ch. 928, DirecTV Ch. 340 and Dish Ch. 167) and on the radio at noon on SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse (Ch. 59).

In addition to the founders and Kentuckians, the lineup Saturday includes longtime Farm Aid board member Dave Matthews with his frequent collaborator Tim Reynolds, Kacey Musgraves, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Margo Price, one of the standout performers at Louisville’s Forecastle Festival in July.

The last time we saw Stapleton and Simpson together was when Sturgill showed up in Stapleton’s “Saturday Night Live” set in January. There is no word whether they will team up this time, but a double dip of Kentucky greatness should be worth tuning in to see.