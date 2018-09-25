BCTC Theatre premieres a gritty play by one of its graduates

Bluegrass Community and Technical Theatre is bringing the work of one of its graduates to the stage this weekend.
Jeremy Gillett was one of the first students in the school’s theater program and went on to the University of Kentucky for his bachelors, earned a masters at Arizona State University and now works in film and television in Los Angeles. He previously returned to Lexington with a one-man show, and one of the characters from that project has become the focal point of “Trap House.” In the drama, Big Man attempts to extricate himself from drug dealing and violence to make a better life for himself and his family.
The play gets its world premiere this weekend in BCTC’s production at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 East Main Street. Tickets are $12 and available through the arts center ticket office, by calling 859-425-2550 or visiting bit.ly/2MVuTlL. Please note, the play contains strong language and subject matter and is not suitable for children.
Honoring black horsemen
The Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden on East Third Street will be the setting for the 2018 Phoenix Festival at 4 p.m. Saturday. The third annual edition of the event will honor late black horseman Oscar Dishman Jr., an owner, trainer and civil rights activist from Scott County, as well as Jeremy “Jermo” Reese, founder of Frankie’s Little Corner Thoroughbred Crusade, which introduces children to the equestrian world. The fest will include dance, music and food. In case of rain, events will be at the Charles Young Center, 540 East Third Street.
A side order of murder?
Bluegrass Mystery Theatre’s latest show presents a wine tasting where at least one glass is more potent than the others in “Murder by Merlot,” which plays at 6 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Steak House, 201 North Limestone. For $29.99, you get a three-course meal and a chance to ponder that eternal question: Whodunnit? For more information, visit bluegrassmysterytheatre.com and call 859-494-2877 for reservations.
A celebration fit for a Colonel
In the 1940s, Colonel Harland Sanders opened his first chicken restaurant in Laurel County, and the place has been celebrating ever since. Well, specifically, the World Chicken Festival has been a going concern for nearly three decades with the 29th edition set for this weekend in downtown London. Entertainment includes gospel star Jason Crabb, :Lexington’s Avery Glenn Crabtree, country star John Michael Montgomery and an emerging star from the Montgomery family, Dillon Carmichael. There are numerous attractions including the world’s largest skillet — 10 feet, six inches in diameter weighing in at 700 pounds with an eight-foot handle — and the grand festival parade at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Event times are 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit chickenfestival.com or call 606-878-6900 for more information.
Best guitar player in the world?
Willie’s Locally Known brings the weekend to a close with Eric Gales, a man who has inspired superlatives from no less than Joe Bonamassa and Carlos Santana. He brings the blues to the stage at Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive, at 9 p.m. Sunday with openers Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, who many might call one of the best bands in Lexington. Tickets are $15 at willieslocallyknown.com.
