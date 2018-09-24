Harry Connick Jr. bringing New Orleans-style holiday show to the Bluegrass

Grammy Award-winner and multimedia star Harry Connick Jr. is heading to Richmond to help ring in the holidays, New Orleans style.
His Dec. 1 date at the EKU Center for the Arts will be an extension of his New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration, a big band tour featuring songs and sounds that shaped the pianist and vocalist’s career along with a lot of holiday favorites — the man has four holiday albums to his credit, starting with 1993’s “When My Heart Finds Christmas.”
Connick’s last visit to the Bluegrass was also a Richmond stop for one of Father Jim Sichko’s “Evening Among Friends” concerts in 2011 at St. Mark Roman Catholic Church.
A jazz piano prodigy, Connick’s career got into gear in the late 1980s and skyrocketed with the 1989 soundtrack to “When Harry Met Sally” which introduced Gen Xers to many standards such as “It Had to Be You,” “Where or When” and “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore.”
While his discography includes more than two-dozen albums, Connick has dipped his toes into acting and television as well, serving as an “American Idol” judge in its final Fox seasons and launching a short-lived talk show, “Harry,” which included an episode that had Connick trading tunes and stories with fellow legendary piano man Billy Joel.
His film career started with the 1990 World War II drama “Memphis Belle” and has included roles in “Independence Day” (1996), “Hope Floats” (1998) and several films with Kentuckian Ashley Judd including the 2011 and 2014 “Dolphin Tale” movies and the twisted 2006 thriller “Bug,” which also co-starred Lexington native Michael Shannon.
But the show that brings him back to the Bluegrass has Connick doing what he does best: leading a big band in classic tunes.
Tickets for the show are $59 to $130 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the EKU Center for the Arts ticket office, by calling 859-622-7469 or visiting EKUCenter.com.
