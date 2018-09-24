Heavy rains claim a second Louisville music festival

An active late-September festival lineup in Louisville has all but been wiped out by heavy rains in the region.
Over the weekend, the Bourbon & Beyond festival got to present only half its lineup before rains scrapped the Sunday portion of the event, including Sting and Robert Plant, at Louisville’s Champions Park.
Monday night, organizers of the hard rock Louder Than Life festival, set for Friday through Sunday in the same spot, announced the event is canceled thanks to continued deteriorating conditions at the park and forecasts for more rain.
“After carefully inspecting the grounds and infrastructure this evening, the City and we have determined that it is no longer possible to make the festival site safe in time for this weekend,” said a statement from the festival producers, Danny Wimmer Presents, released at just after 9 p.m. Monday.
“We appreciate the outpouring of support from our fans, the numerous offers to come out and help, and the herculean efforts of the City of Louisville in trying to make the festival happen. The one thing we will never sacrifice is the safety of our fans, bands, staff and patrons.”
The statement went on to say, “Before making the decision to cancel the festival, we looked at every option, from moving the event to another location to breaking the event up into smaller events in various venues. Unfortunately, it’s not logistically possible, and the weather is just not cooperating. It is not safe to attempt to move equipment, and replacement equipment is not available.”
The statement said that all tickets and “official hotel and camping packages” will be refunded.
The three-day fest was slated to present headliners Alice in Chains, Limp Bizkit, Breaking Benjamin, Godsmack, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Deftones, Ice Cube and Nine Inch Nails.
While Saturday’s lineup of Bourbon and Beyond, also a production of Danny Wimmer Presents, went on, fans experienced ankle deep mud and some flooded roads while catching John Mayer, David Byrne and others.
In the statement, Louder producers promised, “We will be back next year even bigger and better, and look forward to continuing our relationship with our incredible fans and this great city.”
