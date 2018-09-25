UK graduate from Bardstown in ‘NCIS’ season premiere

Bardstown-raised University of Kentucky graduate Lauran September will likely have her biggest audience yet as she appears in the season premiere of the long-running CBS procedural “NCIS.”

The guest role will be the latest credit in what has been a good year for the Kentuckian who played a recurring role in the HBO summer series “Sharp Objects,” starring Amy Adams, and is featured in several episodes of the fourth and final season of Hulu’s “Casual.” September’s previous network TV credits include guest shots on ABC’s “The Muppets” and NBC’s “Chicago Fire,” though as a consistent Top 10 show, “NCIS” will likely be the biggest exposure of September’s career.

We don’t know a lot about her character on tonight’s episode, save for the name Emma Thatcher and two CBS press photos that show her interacting with Wilmer Valderrama (Agent Torres) and Sean Murray (Agent McGee) against a wall of lava lamps. The episode, titled “Desiny\’s Child,” focuses on the NCIS team’s efforts to find Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) who was kidnapped in the Season 15 finale.

If you want to see some of September’s work, check out her 2018 theatrical reel here (Note: The video does contain some strong language).

ON TV

“NCIS” is at 8 p.m. Tuesdays on CBS (WKYT-TV 27, Spectrum Ch. 9)