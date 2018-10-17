You could have a scary weekend ... or not. Options from the hilarious to the horrifying.

It’s your last chance to catch The Woodford Theatre’s production of “The Producers,” the Broadway smash that originally starred Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane. Woodford’s production features Johnathan Watson and Forrester Loeffler as Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom, whose plot to profit by producing a Broadway bomb goes horribly and hilariously awry. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday (which at this writing is almost sold out) at Falling Springs Arts and Recreation Center, 275 Beasley Road in Versailles. Tickets are $15-$22 and available by calling 859-873-0648 or visit woodfordtheatre.com.
Bite into theater
If, with less than two weeks to Halloween, you want to catch a seasonal play, Actors Theatre of Louisville, 316 West Main Street, is in the final weeks of its production of “Dracula.” You know the story, but this is a chance to see it play out live, right in front of you. What could happen? Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. through Oct. 19, 23-25, and 30, 3 and 8 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27, 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 21 and 28, 6 and 10 p.m. Oct. 31. Ticket prices vary by performance day and time. Call 502.584.1205 or visit actorstheatre.org.
Or, if you dare ...
You can get more up close and personal with vampires and their monstrous brethren. There are a number of haunted houses and the like around town. Two of the most prominent are:
▪ Wicked World Scare Grounds, 5817 Tates Creek Road, just a far-enough hike past Man O War to start feeling a bit creepy before you arrive. It offers three different experiences: Nightmare Haunted House, Terror on Tates Creek and Quarantine, opening at 7:30 p.m. nightly through Oct. 21 and Oct. 25 to 31. Visit wickedworldscaregrounds.com for tickets and more information.
▪ Fright Nights Kentucky continues its long stand at Jacobson Park, 4001 Athens-Boonesboro Road, with three attractions — Dark Forest, 13 Doors and Candyland — and they promise that if you have been there before, you still have no idea what’s going to happen this year. Enjoy the terror from 7:30 to midnight Fridays and Saturdays and 7:30 to 10 p.m. Sundays and Oct. 31. Visits frightnightsky.com for tickets and more information.
Vintage music
The Lexington Theatre Company, known for big musicals at the Lexington Opera House in the summertime, presents a very different kind of show Friday and Saturday evening at Equus Run Vineyard, 1280 Moores Mill Road in Midway. “Songs for a New World” will feature four of the company’s verteran performers — Audrey Belle Adams, Jessica Bayne, Darian Sanders, and Joseph Wrightson — in the first show by Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown, directed by artistic director Lyndy Franklin Smith and music director Brock Terry. Seating on the vineyard’s heated patio is open at 6:30 p.m. and the showtime is 7:30. Tickets are $30-$35 and available through lexingtontheatrecompany.org.
