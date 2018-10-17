3 reasons Saturday night’s LexPhil season opener is a really big deal

The Lexington Philharmonic Orchestra launches its 2018-19 season with a Saturday night performance at the Lexington Opera House.
While the Phil’s usual home of the Singletary Center for the Arts is more ideally suited to orchestra music, the Opera House provides some distinct features for Phil fans, including a much more intimate setting and the ability to see the orchestra from different angles, thanks to the venue’s two balconies.
But the change of venue is not the only reason this season opener is a big deal. Here are three more.
Beginning of the end
Over the summer, music director Scott Terrell announced this season, his 10th with the orchestra, will be his last. Terrell said he is departing to concentrate on his burgeoning freelance career that has him conducting all over the United States, including Philadelphia and St. Louis.
This will be a quicker turn around than the last music director switch at the Phil, as George Zack held the baton for 37 years. But Terrell has definitely put his own mark on the orchestra, sharpening its playing and bringing a lot more diversity to the repertoire including commissions, 20th and 21st century music and innovative programming, which we’ll get to in item three. But No. 2 is ...
A homecoming
Ryan Shirar was a prominent presence in the mid-to-late aughts in Lexington, co-founding Paragon Musical Theatre, which really helped bring musicals back to local audiences and performers, and popping up on a wide variety of other programs as pianist, arranger, director and more. You kinda knew he had more talent than we could keep here, and indeed, Shirar left in 2011 for graduate studies at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, and he is now based in New York, where he is an active freelance musician.
But he is back center stage at the Opera House Saturday as the soloist on one of the icons of American piano repertoire: George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” But wait, there’s more ...
American music
Terrell has spent the last decade dispelling the notion that orchestral music is all museum pieces written by European guys more than a century ago. That mission, this year, has coincided with the 100th anniversary celebration of the birth of an American icon: Leonard Bernstein. Ensembles all over the country have been playing Bernstein classics all year, including the Philharmonic.
Saturday’s season opener will begin with music for Lenny’s “Candide,” and then will devote its second half to a semi-staged Bernstein opera: the not-often performed “Trouble in Tahiti,” a 45-minute satire of mid-century materialism. For those who recoil at the word “opera,” this will show you a different approach to the form.
