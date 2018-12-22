Horoscopes for Saturday, December 22, 2018

Aries
Everything has slipped into fast forward mode, and you're happy to go along for the ride. Even as the world changes around you, the essential things that matter stay the same. Despite the potential for conflict, when the Full Moon is in your fourth house your life can be full of love, beauty and the overwhelming satisfaction that you're right here right now. Full-scale celebration on every level is encouraged. Instead of being selective, why not include all of your friends in the festivities?
Taurus
Today's Full Moon in creative Cancer means there's no time to waste. Take this opportunity to seize the day, set up shop and begin doing brisk business, but don't push too hard. You may have missed a vital piece of information or someone may have set you on the wrong track. Take a step back if things are tough. Taureans are an an unpredictable force to anyone who doesn't have the pleasure of knowing their whole story. Although you have strong, inner resources, you need to use them wisely. Start out slowly, and build up speed as you go downhill.
Gemini
The Twins have financial time limits placed on them as the Full Moon comes in Cancer. Instead of going for it all, you might have to settle for a little less. Who cares if it's perfect, just as long as it suits you? By striving for the average in some things, you give yourself room to excel in other things that really matter. Your critical eye could use a practical lens at all times.
Cancer
Just because you think you know what's going on at the Full Moon in your sign doesn't mean that you should act on it. As a Moon-ruled person, other people's needs tend to override what you want to do for yourself. Your instincts are correct, but your timing couldn't be worse. This isn't a good time to get carried away with causes and schemes. It's necessary for you to catch yourself before you fall too far. Appearances are everything for the next day or so. You can still try to look your best, even if you don't feel that way.
Leo
Although it's tempting to make a quick decision, it's in your best interest to think things through before taking any action. The forces of right and reason silence irrational distractions, as the Full Moon comes in moody Cancer. Dominant personalities are tempered by their partners. Try to make an effort to understand another point of view even if you're not going to adopt it. You can use all the allies you can get, right now.
Virgo
You might be tempted to go into a slump, but you should get a lift from the Cancer Moon coming to the Full. You might be pushed into taking charge or made to wear the responsibility for something that's not in your domain. There's a lot to do, but no matter what kind of situation you find yourself in, try to keep an open mind. By seeing both sides of the argument, you'll be able to anticipate the next step. Administrators and attorneys can expect a good couple of days.
Libra
Someone new is able to steer your life in a different direction, even though you might not be ready for it. No matter how prepared you think you are, a spontaneous event is sure to be a pleasant surprise. You better buckle yourself in because it could be a bumpy ride. If you have a decision to make, be sure to take all the options into careful consideration. The Full Moon urges you to learn something new tonight.
Scorpio
As the Full Moon comes in romantic Cancer, there are some serious issues that need tending to and there's no use trying to pretend that they don't exist. You know all too well what they are. If some of you didn't have to deal with that certain someone, you'd be having a great day. As it is, your interest is best served by taking the path that you'd normally avoid. Charm is on your side, so if you need to work your way through a sticky situation you can do it. Open your mind cautiously as you listen to their side of the story. Wait until all of the details have been disclosed to decide whether you believe what's been said.
Sagittarius
You've got a one-track mind at the moment, but why ruin a casual situation by talking shop? If you have to socialize with co-workers, they may not want to talk business either. As the Full Moon comes, put some of that admirable drive into having a good time. There'll be plenty of time to make business connections after Christmas. For now, put on your party hat and smile.
Capricorn
Just in case you've been blind to recent changes, something taps you on the shoulder and opens your eyes. Some thread or link with family or loved ones may be stretched or even broken with today's Full Moon in your seventh house of marriage and partnership. This could be an emotional time and there may be adjustments to make or changes to accept. The circumstances that surround all this could have a sudden or unexpected quality to them. Chase the fading light into a brighter tomorrow. People are about to find out that there's a lot more to you than meets the eye.
Aquarius
The Full Moon in Cancer means this is not a great day either for health matters or accident risk, so take everything slowly and carefully. If health seems to fail or be under par, take appropriate action. Don't leave it for another day. Everything should run smoothly enough, so long as you stick to the basics and don't try anything exotic. However, a reality check every so often is a good idea - after all, you don't need to be carried away by yourself!
Pisces
Do you have the proof to back up the things you are saying so confidently? Your best guess may be just another pretty castle in the sky. You'll be floating along on the tide of bliss, but don't forget to watch where you're putting your feet. Today's Full Moon in stunning Cancer could trip you up. Children (if you have them) could prove a trial or need some real attention. Your creative flow could suffer blockages. Stand aside and let an expert handle the problem. There will be many a broken heart tonight!
