Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, January 28, 2019

AccuWeather

January 28, 2019 11:26 PM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Arrangements and agreements that are made with children, loved ones or involving a pastime that you enjoy may be difficult to finalize today. Even though there are many indications for happiness and growth in these areas, it may pay to leave the decision-making for another time. You may need to choose whether or not to pursue a matter that brings you pleasure, as opposed to what others want you to do. Watch for An opportunity should arise that allows you to get closer to someone who makes you feel sp

Lucky Number

183

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Taurus

April 20-May 20

An earlier project which initially didn't seem profitable could be turned around today, much to your surprise. Alternatively, this is a great day for you and your life partner to work on plans for a money making project. Your overall health should be better than yesterday.

Lucky Number

528

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You must assert your intentions more clearly and maintain the standards that you've set for yourself. There may be profound changes brewing in the home, but try to maintain a cool head. You may make the acquaintance of someone who will upset your current views and opinions. If you feel tired, take large breaths of fresh air while doing mild exercises; vigorous activity will only increase your fatigue.

Lucky Number

606

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The less you expect to have everything go your way, the better off you'll be. Those who like being watched will just have to be satisfied with a distant audience right now. Divisions between people are wider than they usually are. There'll be better times for Cancerians to seek praise for their work. For now, keep your head down and concentrate on the thankless tasks that need to be done.

Lucky Number

270

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Leo

July 23-August 22

You know what you want and you know how to get it lust after money or romance may be in for a windfall. Friends that expect you to entertain them certainly won't be disappointed, either. As long as you keep that famous temper in check your friends and family will do almost anything for you, and you can expect to be the most popular person at the party.

Lucky Number

160

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You can see it in the distance, but you can't quite touch it yet. Try to be as patient as possible about the great event that approaches from beyond the horizon. The ebb tide is about to turn in your direction, Virgo. Wisdom keeps anticipation at an acceptable level, allowing you to lead a normal, productive life. If you stick with your current plan, everything should turn out as expected in the end.

Lucky Number

545

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Libra

September 23-October 22

You attract attention and respect from everyone in the room right now, and business and social interactions happen on a higher plane than usual. If you could always be in this place in time, imagine the great work that you'd do. Be sure to take notes on how smoothly the current process is running. It will be nice to have something concrete to look at in case you ever want to recreate the magic of the day's events.

Lucky Number

369

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

What's being said about you behind your back today? The Full Moon turns your fire flashes into major projectiles. Your patience may be short at the moment, but memory is long. Although no one makes citizen's arrests any more, you might just be foolish enough to try and when your reputation is on the line, you aren't about to walk away from a fight. Protecting yourself is more important than getting in the first jab.

Lucky Number

430

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You could face hurdles in your job or education today and it doesn't look as though things will be going your way. Differences of opinion with people at home are also likely, but keep your temper in check to avoid lingering unpleasantness. Make considered decisions, whether at home or at work.

Lucky Number

234

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Negative thoughts may restrain you from any activities you intend to take up. It is very important to think in a positive manner, since a lot of activities involving other people depend on your attitude. You may also be gripped with sudden and eerie fears of objects and situations. You may also be very suspicious of the people around you.

Lucky Number

880

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You will be the target for rumors if you're not discreet about your personal life, but at least you'll feel better knowing the work is done. You need a change of pace; it's time to take a break. Pleasure trips will result in a better understanding of your relationship and your commitment to one another. Communicate with your mate.

Lucky Number

967

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Today will be just the day to reflect on what you have achieved in the last ten years of your life. If you are confronted with financial difficulties, solve them by counting on your savings, not your gambling skills. If you're in a dispute with your dearly beloved, forgo your self- pride and take the first step toward a reconciliation, or there will be trouble tonight. You'll nevertheless enjoy very affectionate relationships with your children, if you have any.

Lucky Number

127

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

