Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, January 29, 2019

AccuWeather

January 29, 2019 05:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Even though you may be facing a stressful decision involving your earning capacity, values or joint financial matters, you may be pleasantly surprised by the support you receive from others today. If you've been thinking about refinancing a property then indications look great to successfully negotiate this matter. However, mix ups and misunderstandings are likely today, so it would be better to sign the contract on another day. Joint financial or investment matters may be highly active now.

Lucky Number

410

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Make sure that your all your papers are in order. You'll experience friction with colleagues if you are too vocal about your beliefs, so try not to ruffle any feathers. It's better to do your own thing and let others do theirs, today. Jealousy could be the cause of problems at work. What is your own personal agenda? Perhaps you have wanted your own way too much, lately.

Lucky Number

547

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You'll have difficulty finding equilibrium in your emotional life at this time but things will be better if you are able to control the impulsive side of your character. At work, your usual powers of intuition will be clouded. Fits of feverishness may bother you and break down your energy: try and get into the countryside to recuperate.

Lucky Number

683

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Financial issues move into the foreground. Both buyers and sellers really know their stuff today, which creates an incredibly competitive trading floor. The good news for Crustaceans is that the market is becoming increasingly friendly to someone with your particular talents. Make sure you keep things on a professional level at all times. If you have to explain something more than once, then you may be dealing with the wrong person.

Lucky Number

340

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Leo

July 23-August 22

Life is too short to exclude anyone from your life. Go ahead and sweep the world up into your arms with a vast, dramatic gesture. No matter what action you decide to take, you can probably expect only positive feedback. Money really does seem to enjoy your company right now, spreading some of your good fortune around would be admirable, but it certainly isn't expected.

Lucky Number

959

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You can feel the pressure slowly building, can't you?. The end is so close, but in your eagerness you might strike too soon. With so much at stake, you should work to minimize the risks. Let the Aquarius Sun's energy pass you by, and keep yourself earthbound for a few more hours. You'll know when the time is right by the look in your competitor's eyes. On a day when timing is everything, you don't want to be the first one to make a costly mistake.

Lucky Number

747

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

You feel as if you've grown a bit possibly even both. If you're feeling cramped, different clothing or a simple rearrangement of your space might be a good idea. These practical considerations should only add to the sense of specialness that you carry, Libra. If other people had anything to do with your amazing transformation, take the time to thank them formally. A handwritten note or an invitation to a party are both welcome additions to your loved ones' mailboxes.

Lucky Number

566

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You were able to remain positive up to this point, but by now you may have noticed that things just aren't going your way. The underdog and the overlord seem to reverse positions, and you are caught somewhere in the middle. Hold onto what you have at this very moment, because you won't be getting any more of it for a while. Those who are calling you greedy today will be calling you lucky tomorrow.

Lucky Number

225

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Creative enterprises will see a burst of growth or originality. It is a good day for writers, artists and musicians. If you are caught in legal tangles, there could be a resolution, but not necessarily in your favor. Avoid long trips today.

Lucky Number

210

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Today will be very pleasant and family members will be supportive and concerned about you. You may also get a lot of advice that you don't care for. Avoid work that involves physical strain. This is a wonderful day to party so put your energies into it.

Lucky Number

179

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

A creative, even spiritual energy underlies the day. Keep lines of communication open with your partner.The health of a child or younger member of the family gives cause for concern, so you may decide to seek professional help in this matter. You may have to reschedule your plans to make time for house-guests. The evening brings unexpected surprises.

Lucky Number

185

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The influences favor financial matters. Your lucky touch is working well, though you are also likely to be extravagant and indulgent, spending it as fast as you make it. But it will be fun. Your plans, hopes and aims for the future are changing suddenly and unpredictably. You want more adventure, stimulation and excitement. You may feel slightly insecure if you let go old ambitions, but this is a time to test the unknown. Nothing ventured, nothing gained.

Lucky Number

423

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

  Comments  