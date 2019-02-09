Horoscopes for Saturday, February 9, 2019

Aries
The changing Moon moves through Aries and your first house of personality, helping you to bounce back from recent difficulties. Everyone can see how strong and resilient you are; it is almost impossible to keep the ever-youthful Ram down. Ideas you have for improving group associations and the world at large can be expressed today; don't be afraid to dream.
Lucky Number840
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
You may need extra sleep this morning as the Moon moves through Aries and your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. Dreams may be especially cryptic, leaving a strong impression. Don't be surprised if a quiet mood dominates the day. It's time to recharge your spiritual batteries, so allow plenty of time for soul-soothing activities. Try to go to sleep at least one hour earlier tonight.
Lucky Number521
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
The swift Moon enters your eleventh house of friends and associates, putting you in the mood for company. If the weather is fine, consider stepping out with a friend for some fresh air. It is time to get a new perspective, and one of the best ways is to spend some time observing nature. You may need to think carefully about a decision you need to make soon. Don't rush yourself.
Lucky Number651
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
Pressure begins to build on the job, or within your community, as the changing Moon enters your tenth house of career and service. You can turn this to your advantage if you keep your cool. What others claim is impossible, will be your opportunity to showcase your particular genius. The Crab is nothing if not persistent, grabbing hold of a challenge and seeing it through to the end.
Lucky Number839
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
The Moon moves through Aries and your ninth house of travel and adventure, making you more hopeful about the future. Optimism is a powerful tool, so cultivate some if you don't have it already. Believe that you can achieve anything you put your mind to, and you are already halfway there. Your smile will be especially contagious, so don't be stingy with it.
Lucky Number114
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
The changing Moon moves through assertive Aries and your eighth house of sex, money, and power today. This may bring up issues of control, whether it pertains to money or simple self-control over personal desires. It may be rather hard for you to resist temptation now and it may even be best for you to give in a little. Rather than starve yourself for what you desire, have a small taste and allow that to satisfy your appetite.
Lucky Number199
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
The changing Moon moves through your seventh house of marriage and partnership, urging you to touch base with your most significant other. Sometimes we are too busy to really know what our best friends are going through. Take this opportunity to spend time listening to the important people in your life. Not only will they enjoy the attention, but you may learn something new.
Lucky Number436
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
With the Moon activating your sixth house of health and service, many of you will need to get back to business. If you have been indulging in rich foods and alcoholic beverages, you will need to get on track with a healthy diet. Those of you who have let your work slide in favor of pleasurable distractions will find it is time to play catch-up. There is a time for play, but now is time for work and discipline.
Lucky Number777
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
You'll feel much brighter today after the Moon moves through brave Aries and your fifth house of romance and creativity. Many of you will be ready to have some fun, so make a play date with your favorite playmate. Your natural optimism returns as everything begins to start looking up again. Spend time with your children if you have them as they will help renew your spirit.
Lucky Number489
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
The Moon moves through your fourth house of home and family, making your own four walls seem way too small or nice and cosy. Of course, your home is what you make it, and we often create a replica of our childhood experience. If you aren't happy with your living arrangements, you would do well to consider what influences from the past have led you to create something you are dissatisfied with.
Lucky Number672
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
With so much to do and so much on your mind, you may feel scattered today. it will be easy to forget dates and appointments, so consider setting an alarm to remind you of important meetings. You may be a bit overextended and preoccupied at the same time. The telephone may be ringing constantly, providing yet another distraction. Try to focus.
Lucky Number200
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
The Moon meets up with generous Venus in your second house of personal finances, helping you feel more fortunate today. It will be easy to count your blessings, which seem to be increasing daily. Selfless giving becomes you, so honor your instinct to donate what you don't need to others. Donating your time and talent will also bless you as much as it blesses the recipients.
