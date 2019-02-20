Horoscopes for Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Aries
The Moon in Virgo and your sixth house of health and service reminds you to stick to healthy habits. Trouble could be brewing at work today, but once you are home you can enjoy a relaxing bath. Consider putting a few drops of lavender oil and peppermint oil into the warm water for a truly heavenly experience.
Lucky Number428
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
No matter how agitated you may be with a co-worker, keep your cool today. Someone could be working against you behind the scenes, but anything unscrupulous is likely to fall flat. Your own good nature and sterling reputation will stand you in good stead. People in positions of authority may be confused or may even be deceptive. Be above board in all your dealings.
Lucky Number914
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
With the Moon passing through your fourth house of home and family, it's time to do a bit of housekeeping. This is the perfect time to organize and tidy up if you have been letting things slide; you might find you even enjoy the physical exercise of house work. Spending time with your family members will help you to feel... Whether this is a good thing or a bad thing remains to be seen!
Lucky Number299
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
You may feel like you are being pulled apart in a tug of war between your family's needs and your boss's demands. If you have to leave early for work to take care of a family matter, your boss may not appreciate it. Of course, what really matters in life is your family and the love that you have, but like most mortals you have to earn money to put food on the table. Try to be diplomatic.
Lucky Number299
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Leo
The Moon in your second house of finances is helping you to focus on your resources. Lean times are likely to give way to greater fortune, so have faith. Continue to be as prudent as possible without depriving yourself of the little things you love so well. Others may be more willing than usual to lend you a hand, especially if you can get the sympathy vote.
Lucky Number734
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
Your personal magnetism is exceptionally strong, as the Moon boosts your first house of personality. Your powers of persuasion should help you get what you want today... don't be afraid to turn on the charm. Any left over difficulties from yesterday can be easily smoothed over with your calm, cool touch. Serve yourself by serving others for a win-win situation.
Lucky Number563
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
The Moon moves through your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, urging you to find peace within. You are in your low lunar cycle, so take plenty of time for rest and relaxation. Recharge your spiritual batteries by indulging in simple pleasures... fresh flowers, a warm bath, and your favorite comfort foods should do nicely.
Lucky Number127
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
Overconfident Jupiter may make for loose lips today, so hold your tongue when speaking to friends and neighbors. Feelings may be inadvertently hurt while the tender Moon moves through your house of friendships and associations. It will be easy to make promises you can't keep, so learn to say no, if someone asks you to do them a favor. That way, you will have time to think of a good reason why you may not be available.
Lucky Number808
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
The responsive Moon is encouraged by expansive Jupiter today, causing some of you to flirt with gluttony. Many of you have been putting on weight while Jupiter performs his stately dance through Sagittarius. When indulging in sensual pleasures, remember you are in a potentially vulnerable emotional state. Try to find a balance.
Lucky Number675
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
The marvellous Moon highlights your ninth house of travel, education, philosophy, and adventure. Many of you will want to express your creative ideas pertaining to these areas of your life. Some of you will be fortunate enough to be living your dreams and enjoying the fruits of your labor. Whatever you are doing, you will not want to be bored. Reach and stretch for a fuller life.
Lucky Number632
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
The Virgo Moon brings up issues in your eighth house of sex, power, and money. Power struggles come to a head and legal issues may be decided; if you have applied for a loan recently, you may find the outcome life-changing. Intimate relationships may become deeper as the two of you explore your desires and motivations. You may find yourself thinking more about the mysteries of life.
Lucky Number207
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
You might not be expecting anything special today, but a miracle is waiting to happen. Simply obey your urge to do something nice for someone else, whether it is to pay someone's toll or to visit the elderly in a nursing home. The love that you give out to the universe will come back to you tenfold and the feeling you get from acts of kindness will uplift your soul.
Comments