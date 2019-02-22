Horoscopes for Friday, February 22, 2019

Aries
With the alluring Moon in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships and passionate Venus steaming up your eighth house of intense relationships, passions may rise today. You'll find that opposites attract even if they don't make for the easiest relationships. Try to take your partner's feelings into consideration today as he or she may be easily hurt by your words and actions.
Lucky Number805
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
Unexpected pressure on the job may add stress to your day, but by evening you are ready to relax with your partner, best friend, or spouse. Take this opportunity to talk about what you have been going through lately. The more you can help your partner understand your experiences, the better. Make sure you allow him or her plenty of air time, too! Make love a two way street.
Lucky Number843
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
The Moon activates your fifth house of romance and pleasure, sparking creative ideas. You may be especially inspired by the customs and philosophies of different cultures. Religious pageantry may also have appeal. If you can't take a day or two off to explore neighboring cities, the next best thing is to try new restaurants. Go ahead and order the Eel and Octopus Delight!
Lucky Number819
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
With the Moon coursing through your fourth house of home and family, it may be time to see about home improvements. Whether these improvements are of the literal or spiritual kind, it is important to remove decay and provide a sturdy foundation for your home and the ones you share it with. Listen to what your family has to say and work together to make your home a haven.
Lucky Number867
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
The expressive Moon lights up your third house of communications, helping you to be more talkative. It seems the phone rings more often and both email, text and snail mail are plentiful during these times; you may be too busy to answer them all. This is a good day for saying hello to your neighbors and giving your siblings a call. Enjoy the lighthearted banter.
Lucky Number895
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
The Moon and Saturn clash in your houses of what is mine and what is yours today, making for some tense moments. You may need to do some accounting to ensure no mistakes have been made in your personal finances; likewise, you should double check all bills and receipts for accuracy. Those of you in intimate relationships may find things getting hot tonight.
Lucky Number876
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
The balance of power may be a question in your relationships now. With Uranus in your seventh house opposing the Libra Moon, it is time to talk about needs and expectations. Public opinion and popular sentiment is on your side as the Moon passing through your first house of personality lends you added grace and charm. Smile sweetly to get your way.
Lucky Number515
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
The sensitive Moon passes through your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, increasing your need for quiet time today. This is a time for regeneration and reflection. Do what you can to recharge your spiritual batteries, whether it is attend a religious worship service, go for a long walk in the park, or spend the evening curled up in bed with a good book.
Lucky Number820
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
The benefits of all your hard work may be evident today as the responsive Moon blends with Jupiter, the greater benefic. Some of you will receiving extra money, possibly in the form of a gift. Spending money on fine dining or beautiful objects will be very gratifying. If your budget won't allow for extra expenditures, you can always enjoy an inexpensive treat.
Lucky Number955
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
Tension may exist between your private life and your public persona; both your family and your career may be vying for your attention. It seems like you can't please anyone today and that the harder you try the worse it gets. Family arguments or difficulties at home may affect your job performance. Find a way to release stress and relax this evening to avoid unnecessary arguments.
Lucky Number469
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
With the sensitive Moon moving through your ninth house of philosophy, you may find yourself defending your ideas and opinions. In-laws are especially troublesome for you and legal issues may be a thorn in your side. Religious discussions are likely to deteriorate into ideological brawls, so avoid them. In fact, try not to discuss anything more serious than the weather if you want to avoid a scuffle.
Lucky Number345
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
The reflective Moon moves through your eighth house of sex, power, and money, turning your thoughts to the mysteries of life. You may find yourself thinking of someone all day and then be pleasantly surprised to hear from them; meaningful coincidences may color your day. Dreams you have may be especially insightful. Pay attention to subtleties.
