Horoscopes for Thursday, March 14, 2019

Aries
You will find it is easy to understand others without the need for words today; some may even find they experience telepathy. It may be hard to express what you want to say in words, but body language and subtle nuances should be exceptionally clear to you. Listen to what your heart is saying today and don't pay much attention to the voices in your head.
Lucky Number351
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
With the emotional Moon and overconfident Jupiter at odds, you may have differences with your friends today. They say the love of money is the root of all evil, and today you may wish you had never heard of the stuff. In reality, it's only worth what it can buy, and we all know it can't buy love or happiness. Don't compromise what you value for any reason, especially not because of peer pressure.
Lucky Number344
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
The Moon continues through Gemini and your house of personality, giving you more energy than you have had in a while. It's a good time to go out and play; if the weather allows, get out there and let off steam .Today is best spent with the ones you love, especially the ones who like the same activities you do. Enjoy this sunny day, because whatever the weather outside, you have a glow coming from inside.
Lucky Number341
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
You may feel like your life is in suspended animation at the moment, but be glad of it. You should be in no hurry while the Moon moves through your twelfth house of subconscious matters. Spend time reviewing the events of the past month, so that you may make decisions about your future goals. Remember that history (and herstory) has a tendency to repeat itself unless you learn from it. You'll find the clouds lifting this evening, so open up your feelings.
Lucky Number735
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
Your friends may have some brilliant ideas that will be a big help to you in the coming days so listen to what they have to say. Today is also a wonderful day for love . those of you who have been going through growing pains in a relationship will find that you can have a breakthrough today. Don't be afraid to talk about your feelings; let them out gradually to avoid an explosion.
Lucky Number179
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
You can be a star in the public eye today, as the Lunar Orb holds court in your tenth house of career and reputation. Your creative powers will be evident to others, especially those you work under. This is a wonderful evening to go out if you are concerned with your social status .You can climb up a rung or two on the social ladder just by being visible tonight.
Lucky Number520
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
You may receive kudos from your superiors or important people in your community, as Mars blends with Saturn to encourage rewards from The Powers That Be. Librans who think they've had a bad year career-wise, listen up: Sometimes losing a job or quitting one can be the best thing that ever happened to you. When one door closes.
Lucky Number691
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
Passions that have been lying dormant for some time may be stirred as the Moon blends with Mars and Saturn. Fantasy and imagination play an important role as the Moon dons her romantic face later in the day. Those of you involved in romantic relationships will find the heat is turned up tonight . the differences between you are likely to ignite a mighty spark.
Lucky Number787
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
If you've been under pressure lately, you could reach critical mass today. The sensitive Moon clashes with mighty Jupiter today, adding an edge to the mood in your relationships. You are likely to bite your room-mate's head off if your head isn't bitten off first . try to find something to laugh about to ease the tension. Those of you in intimate relationships can channel all this wild energy into passionate encounters, so avoid senseless bickering
Lucky Number847
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
The passing Moon places emphasis on the way you feel and the work you do. You may be under quite a bit of pressure as Jupiter combines with the Moon to create an insistent tone to the day; it will seem that everyone wants everything yesterday. Tell the world to chill out and maintain a pace that is comfortable for you.
Lucky Number936
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
You may be feeling an epiphany coming on - no matter how many times you have been reborn spiritually, it's always nice to feel new again. With Saturn and Pluto changing your personal values, you may be ready for something completely different this time around. Follow your heart and see where it leads.
Lucky Number396
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
The home fires could get out of control today as the sensitive Moon clashes with powerful Jupiter; you may find that you are saying all the wrong things to certain family members. It could also be that the emotions of others are getting on your nerves; you might want to step out of the house today and spend some time doing your own thing somewhere else. It's a big improvement later in the day.
