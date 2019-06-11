Horoscopes for Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Aries You need plenty of scope today, both emotionally and mentally. You don't like the idea of being tied down or restricted, so do your best to wriggle out of anything that threatens to be too predictable or tedious. It just isn't your cup of tea at the moment, as you'll make plain if necessary. Do things on the spur of the moment and as the fancy takes you. Lucky Number 774 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus As the Moon enters your sixth house your energy levels surge. You definitely need to be active and take command. If you don't already belong to a gym you might be inspired to join one, or take on a daily exercise regime. Keep on the go, as you'll soon feel agitated and impatient if you're held back. Lucky Number 297 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini You're in the market for plenty of fun and games, especially if they're rather daring or reckless. But don't do anything too foolhardy in case it backfires on you. Love and sensuality will also be on the agenda between now and late July. Do not confuse the two, because that will lead to broken hearts. Lucky Number 832 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer The Moon dances into your fourth house, making this a great time to channel your energies into your home and family. You could get rather frustrated and annoyed if you suspect that other people aren't taking these issues as seriously as you. But bullying people won't help your case, so keep your cool. Lucky Number 588 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leo This is a brilliant day for your social life because you're feeling so convivial and outgoing. It would be a real shame to spend the day by yourself, because you've got so much to offer other people. You'll be happiest in the presence of a partner or some of your favourite people, but do your best to enjoy the company of whoever happens to be around. Lucky Number 139 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo There's a strong attraction between you and a certain someone today, and it's doing all sorts of weird things to your heart. Even if you tell yourself that this is only a harmless flirtation you'll still want it to be more than that on some level, even if you wouldn't dare admit your fantasies to a soul. But the big question is what you're going to do about it in the long run. And you don't yet know the answer to that one. Lucky Number 847 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra You're in a very dynamic mood from today, and you'll also have plenty of energy. This might give you the impetus and confidence to launch some new projects or to do something that you've never tried before. It will be fun to push yourself further than usual or to tackle an ambitious venture. Lucky Number 386 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio Do something different for a change, especially if you're stuck in the same old routine. A burst of spontaneity will do wonders for you, and will also lift the spirits of anyone who cares to come along for the ride. How about a day trip to somewhere you've always wanted to visit, or lunch out instead of at home? You need to live a little. Lucky Number 487 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius You need to get out and about today, otherwise you'll start to feel cooped up. How about taking off on a day trip, whether you visit somewhere you know well or you're going there for the first time. Try to take someone along for company because you won't like spending too much time on your own. If you're staying at home, invite someone round to see you. Lucky Number 568 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn Your ambitions get a boost today, Cancer. This happy state of affairs will mark a great opportunity to press ahead with plans and activities that will get you noticed or enhance your reputation. If you want to apply for promotion or a new job, do it now while so much is working in your favor. But don't let your ambitions turn to ruthlessness. Lucky Number 933 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius Spend time with friends and other people who are on the same wavelength as you. It would certainly be a shame to spend a lot of time by yourself on this gregarious and sociable day, because you'll feel you're missing out on something. If you can find the time, you'll enjoy getting on with a favourite hobby. Lucky Number 730 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo