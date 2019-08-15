Horoscopes for Thursday, August 15, 2019

Aries Today's Full Moon may test your ability to handle the unexpected; keep an eye on your children and be sure to take precautions to ensure safety today. Romance may bloom suddenly, as an associate gets your attention. Creativity is heightened but so are your emotions, which could make for some volatile expressions. Lucky Number 170 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus Today's Full Moon may bring some frustration into your life; it seems that your family and career are demanding all your time. Whatever problems surface are likely to pop up again towards the end of the month, so make an effort to find a solution now. Ask your family members for patience and support as you try to balance your responsibilities.` Lucky Number 371 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini Today's Full Moon could find some Geminians embroiled in a major dispute; whether it's your in-laws, neighbors or siblings, you'll need to be as diplomatic as possible. You can learn a great deal if you are open to other people's view points; don't let your ego or fear keep you from having wonderful new experiences. Lucky Number 683 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer Today's Full Moon may affect your wallet as your finances remain in the spotlight today. Chances are very good that the ever-prepared Crab has everything well in hand; others will be looking to you for financial support and assistance. While it is wonderful to be able to help others, remember that there is a fine line between lending a hand and contributing to irresponsible behavior. Lucky Number 557 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leo Emotions have been running high with the culmination of the Full Moon... after today, you can expect to breathe a sigh of relief. The dramatic Lion actually enjoys a little bit of soap opera action from time to time, but a little peace and quiet will be welcome now. An evening at home with a good book will help you recover from recent stress and tension. Lucky Number 637 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo Some Virgoans might not be feeling their best this morning as the Full Moon occurs in your sixth house of health and service; it may be best to keep a low profile as co-worker and stress may make you nervous. You'll need to make your inner and outer well-being a priority today. If you have not yet begun a daily practice of Yoga or Tai Chi, now is a good time to start. Lucky Number 096 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra Today's Full Moon, combined with your imagination can create worlds of wonder today so don't hesitate to express your creative ideas. Children can bring great pleasure, so spend some time with the young ones in your life. Love and romance are sublime, but possibly bittersweet and elusive. No matter; the greatest love stories are about love found, love lost, and the painful pleasure of longing. Lucky Number 468 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio You may be torn in several different directions today as the Full Moon causes chaos in your personal life. Some of you may find that your past is indirectly interfering with your present relationships. We often play out the same scenes we saw growing up as a child, whether for better or for worse. What patterns are you repeating? Lucky Number 543 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius Sudden insight may come to you as the Full Moon stimulates your third house of communication; it's one of those days when you just know things. Do be careful not to step on toes by blurting out something that someone is not ready to hear. You may find yourself at odds with your in-laws or other relatives at a distance. Keep that foot out of your mouth. Lucky Number 652 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn Money matters come to the surface as the Full Moon signals a time of culmination in your finance and business interests. Many Sea Goats are in the process of making large purchases which may ultimately prove burdensome; however, careful planning and hard work will make your investments pay off. Enjoy the fruits of your labour. Lucky Number 739 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius Today's Full Moon may have you at your most original and uninhibited; let your natural creativity flow freely. You may have to work out a compromise with a mate, best friend, partner or a competitor as energies in your seventh house demand attention. The Water Bearer is clever enough to arrange for an equitable win-win situation. Lucky Number 228 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio