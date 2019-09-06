Horoscopes for Friday, September 6, 2019

Aries You're blessed with mountains of confidence today, but don't let it go to your head, as you'll appear arrogant and conceited. This is especially likely if you're at work, because you want to make a big impression and may not know when to keep a low profile. Be very careful about volunteering for a task when you know deep down you aren't up to the job. Lucky Number 504 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus It's one of those days when you need to be strict with yourself about your spending, otherwise you could end up parting with more money than you bargained for. You know the sort of thing that can happen - you see something you'd like to buy, then you can't decide which color to get and so you end up splashing out on one in every color you fancy. Not good news! Lucky Number 978 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini You're feeling bright and bubbly today, and yesterday's dark mood has entirely evaporated. This is a wonderful chance to make contact because you're in such a charming and lively frame of mind. If you need to say something tactfully, do it now and you won't have any problems at all. Lucky Number 094 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer Someone's in a gushy mood today. It may make them rather sentimental or expansive, and it could also encourage them to make promises that they can't deliver. So try to bear this in mind if they start telling you things that seem too good to be true. You should also try your hardest not to fall into this embarrassing trap yourself. Lucky Number 748 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo Friends are great company today, even if you can only spare the time for a quick drink or a phone call. You'll enjoy chatting to them and you can always arrange to get together later in the week. If you're taking part in a group activity you'll welcome the chance to air your views while also allowing others to have their say. Lucky Number 825 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo You feel as though you're caught between the devil and the deep blue sea. On the one hand you need a lot of responsibilities that are waiting for you, and on the other you need a loved one who's complaining that they never see you. Somehow, you're going to have to juggle all these demands without cutting yourself in half. Is this possible or is someone being unreasonable? Lucky Number 796 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra You're feeling indulgent today and won't want to stint in any way if you can possibly avoid it. Your emotions are also very much in evidence, and they could raise your hopes about something dear to your heart. Now, it's one thing to have a positive attitude but it's quite another to have unrealistic expectations and then to be bitterly disappointed when they fail to materialize. Lucky Number 262 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio Neither a lender nor a borrower be today, because it will only lead to trouble in the long run. There's a chance that parting with your possessions or using someone else's, could lead to ill feeling and resentment, especially if something awful happens to them along the way. You should also make sure you don't brag or boast about anything because that won't go down well either. Lucky Number 126 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius Someone is too big for their boots today - busy boasting about their achievements or blowing their own trumpet. Although this may be rather irritating they don't mean any harm by it. Don't be drawn into a competitive conversation in which you vie with each other to see who's the most successful, or who has the most money. Lucky Number 311 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn If you're worried about your health, do something about it now. Make an appointment with an expert who can help you, and don't let your imagination start to run riot about what might be wrong with you. No matter what the state of your health, you'll feel better now if you can relax and put your cares to one side for a short spell. Lucky Number 788 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius You're feeling chatty and outgoing today, particularly when talking to loved ones and partners. You may not get much work done, actually, because you'll be so busy nattering about whatever happens to pop into your head at the time. This is certainly a super day for exchanging the latest gossip, but not if this interferes with your workload or that of other people. Lucky Number 229 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus