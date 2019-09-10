Horoscopes for Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Aries It won't take much for you to be lost in a world of your own today and you don't want to come back down to earth. Maybe you're retreating from unpleasant memories or you're simply finding your surroundings too harsh. Be careful if you're dealing with friends today, because someone is sending out confusing or misleading messages. Lucky Number 763 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus Double-check everything if you're filling in forms, writing important letters or doing anything else connected with red tape today. Your mind won't really be on the job and, as a result, you could make some silly mistakes that you'll kick yourself about when you discover them later on. It won't help if someone is subtly trying to undermine you, either. A love letter may arrive out of the blue. Lucky Number 615 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini Oh dear! You strongly suspect that someone thinks they're on the road to sainthood today and they want everyone else to know it. For instance, they might do someone a favor and then tell everyone all about it. Do your best to avoid falling into the same trap of doing something for others and then convincing yourself that it shows what a wonderful person you are. Lucky Number 538 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer You're lost in thought today, making it difficult to concentrate on anything that requires a clear head. What's more, you're very susceptible to the charms of a certain person right now, and thoughts of them may intrude whenever you try to focus on anything else. You'll enjoy daydreaming about them, but don't confuse fantasy and wishful thinking with reality. Lucky Number 967 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Leo You may be upset about what happened yesterday but this isn't the day to sort it out. Instead of being the dogmatic Leo you're now almost too eager to see the other person's point of view and keep them sweet. In fact, you're willing to agree to almost anything if it will prevent a row, and that might mean the other person will take advantage of you in order to emerge the victor. Lucky Number 260 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo You long to do the right thing today, and that might mean bending over backwards to help others at considerable inconvenience to yourself. However, you should ask yourself why you're doing this. Is it because of a genuine desire to help, because you want to be seen to be a nice person or because you hope to gain something by it? There's a lot to think about. Lucky Number 128 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra It's difficult to keep track of your feelings today, which could lead to confusion or mixed messages. You're very susceptible to what's going on around you, so you'll be strongly influenced by the mood of whoever you talk to. You may also be trying to pretend that certain problems don't exist, or busy convincing yourself that something is true when you know deep down that it's false. Lucky Number 199 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio Your thoughts are drifting all over the place today, making it difficult to concentrate on anything for long. This is not what you need if you're at work, and you'll have to struggle to keep on top of things and not make mistakes. There could also be a misunderstanding with a loved one because neither of you is being clear about what you want from the other one. Lucky Number 233 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius It's best not to believe everything you hear today, because someone could easily get their facts muddled. There's also a chance that they may be carried away by the emotional power of what they're saying, and end up placing undue emphasis on some things, and ignoring others completely. A good attempt at propaganda - try not to fall for it. Lucky Number 167 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn You aren't a suspicious person by nature, but you can't help wondering what a certain someone is up to. Are they trying to pull a fast one or hoping to hoodwink you in some way? Right now, it's impossible to know whether you're imagining the whole thing, which means you can't reach any conclusive decisions, but you'll certainly want to keep your eyes open in the future. Lucky Number 488 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius You're in a wistful frame of mind, making you reluctant to face facts or deal with harsh truths. Instead, you're showing a distinct tendency to bury your head in the sand in the hope that anything nasty will soon go away. But it won't, of course, so you'll have to tackle it another day when you're feeling more resilient and better able to cope. Lucky Number 381 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn