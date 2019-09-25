Horoscopes for Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Aries Part of the backdrop of your life changes today, as a partnership begins to expand and improve. Over the next year you'll see some of your relationships growing, leading to greater understanding between you. This will also be a very good time to concentrate on teamwork rather than going it alone all the time, particularly if you want to make some money. Lucky Number 671 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Taurus From today you must pay more attention to your health and general well-being, and this situation will continue throughout the rest of the year. You might decide to increase the amount of exercise you take every day, or adopt a health regime that's designed to lead to the birth of a brand-new you. Try to avoid too much rich food because it won't agree with you. Lucky Number 443 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Gemini Congratulations! From today you enter a delicious, year-long phase in which love will play a bigger part in your life and you'll have plenty of opportunities in which to shine. This will be no time to hide your creative gifts or indulge in false modesty, because this is when you can reveal fresh talents and abilities with a strong sense of pride and enjoyment. Lucky Number 809 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer Part of the backdrop of your life changes from today, and during the coming year your domestic world will blossom and expand in many different ways. This might lead to a change of residence, someone new being welcomed into the family or an increased enjoyment in the company of your nearest and dearest. You'll have a lot to look forward to! Lucky Number 562 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo The emphasis in your life shifts today from money to the way you communicate with others, and it will affect you until October. This will be a wonderful opportunity to spend more time with the people you see on a day-to-day basis, and to really enjoy the connections you establish with one another along the way. Lucky Number 534 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo Your finances will play an increased role in your life during the coming year. You might have more money, or want to invest it wisely. Your values will also flourish now, and you might discover an emotional or spiritual element to life that you've never noticed before. Try to set aside more time for the people and activities that make your world go round because you'll get a lot out of them. Lucky Number 754 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra Good news! From today you'll experience a massive surge of optimism and enthusiasm that sweeps through your life, filling you with increased vitality and dynamism. During the next few months this will help you to get many new schemes off the ground and it will also give you more confidence in your everyday life. In fact, your world is going to expand in many different ways. Lucky Number 462 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio During the next few months there will be times when it seems as though someone is looking after you, even if you can't see them. Is this your guardian angel? You'll feel protected and safe, but don't use this as an excuse to do anything foolhardy or underhand, especially if large sums of money are at stake. You can't afford to take too many risks. Lucky Number 160 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius Part of the backdrop of your life changes from today, and it will emphasize your hopes and dreams for the future. What seems like nothing more than a pipe dream at the moment could become glorious reality between now and October. Friends will also play a big role in your life, bringing you lots of laughter and happiness. Lucky Number 311 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn You're going places during the next year, Capricorn! Your ambitions are starting to receive a massive shot in the arm, filling you with ideas and the determination to succeed. You may even decide to aim very high indeed and to set your sights on targets that you would normally consider to be way beyond you. Right now, however, you're eager to give them your best shot. Lucky Number 539 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Aquarius Congratulations! The next few months will bring you all sorts of good fortune and opportunities. Your only problem will be spotting such goodies when they come along and knowing what to do with them. Be prepared to take risks, to accept the challenges that come along and to take a philosophical approach to whatever life brings you. The coming year will be quite an eye-opener! Lucky Number 377 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius