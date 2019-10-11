Horoscopes for Friday, October 11, 2019

Aries Someone is feeling possessive and jealous, and they don't care who knows it! Be careful because the emotional temperature has risen by several degrees, leading to a tense atmosphere in which loved ones lash out indiscriminately. It's a good chance to clear the air, but don't start any arguments you can't finish, or make threats if you won't act on them. Lucky Number 249 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus A row has been brewing between you and a certain person recently and it comes to a head today. It's important to clear the air, rather than having all this tension hanging over you for much longer. Resist the temptation to dredge up various old scores or to list this person's faults by chapter and verse. Get things off your chest and then change the subject. Lucky Number 393 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini Prepare yourself for a rather bad-tempered day in which it's difficult to keep things on an even keel. People are crotchety, and you aren't exactly sweetness and light either. Almost before you know it, you might get embroiled in disputes over the most trivial matters, especially with colleagues, relatives and neighbors. Try not to say anything too inflammatory or unkind. Lucky Number 663 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer You aren't happy with the way someone is managing their finances, and you've reached the stage where you have to say something. Okay, have your say, but don't spoil the impact of your words by going on and on, or by interfering in matters that are none of your business. There could also be problems about someone's possessiveness. Let's hope it isn't yours! Lucky Number 971 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Leo The better you know someone the more likely they are to get right up your nose today. However, you don't have to make it any more unpleasant than necessary. This means stopping yourself yelling at this person for no good reason, or dredging up old grudges that you've been allowing to fester inside you. Deal with the facts and leave it at that. Forget the past. It's over! Lucky Number 517 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo Things that you were hoping to keep under your hat have a nasty habit of turning themselves into public knowledge today, so be careful what you say. You may blurt something out in the heat of the moment and then realize that you should have kept quiet. Be especially careful if you're tempted to tell someone a secret because they may not keep it to themselves. Lucky Number 746 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Libra Finances and friendships don't necessarily go together now, so be warned. Maybe you disagree about how much a social event should cost, with one of you opting for economy while the other wants to break the bank. A sense of possessiveness emerges if someone has other fish to fry besides you. Don't make a big thing out of nothing. Lucky Number 682 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio The more power someone has the keener they are to use it today, which means you could have a tricky encounter with a certain person who's being very heavy-handed. They want to throw their weight around and show you who's boss, or they're issuing orders left, right and center because they know they can. Don't behave in the same way yourself, because it will only provoke a backlash. Lucky Number 923 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius People have a knack of rubbing you up the wrong way today. Or rather you have a knack of being easily annoyed. What's bugging you? Is someone really making offensive or tricky remarks, or are you simply looking for a good excuse to lose your temper? You need to spend some time by yourself, working off your current bad mood. Ask yourself what's really wrong. Lucky Number 626 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn Take care today because there's a tricky astrological atmosphere and it's causing ructions with friends and loved ones. Maybe someone wants to boss you about or control you in some way, but you aren't playing ball, or perhaps there's some jealousy between you and a special person. Ideally, you should talk about what's wrong so everyone knows where they stand. Resist the temptation to shout and then go into an uncommunicative sulk. Lucky Number 604 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius Watch out because it's rather a difficult day. People are awkward and argumentative, or so it seems to you. Is the real reason for their bad moods that you're the one who's being tricky and hard to handle, and they're getting fed up with you? Cheer up and do your best not to throw your weight around, or take out your irritation with one person on someone else. Lucky Number 845 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra