Horoscopes for Saturday, October 12, 2019

Aries A friend seems to have departed Planet Earth and floated off into mental outer space today, as they aren't making much sense at all. At least, they aren't making much sense to you, but they probably think that the problem lies at your end. Speaking of lies, be careful of anyone who is telling you what they think you want to hear, rather than telling you the truth. What's their motive? Lucky Number 551 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus It's horribly easy to get bogged down in petty details and nit-picking squabbles today, especially if these turn into games in which you and a partner vie for supremacy and power. Stop it! It will be far better to get your grievances out into the open so you can deal with them than to operate a verbal version of Chinese water torture all day long. Lucky Number 890 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini Someone has too much on their plate and is getting in a panic. Is it you? If so, don't waste valuable time fretting over all the things you have to do. It also won't help if you get in a state and then start losing vital pieces of paper because you're so distracted. Take a deep breath or get some fresh air, and then start with whatever is most urgent. Take it one step at a time. Lucky Number 223 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Cancer Someone's in a nitpicking, cranky mood today and don't you know it! It's the sort of mood where they argue the toss over anything or find a way of twisting your words. Try not to get involved in a slanging match unless you really can't help yourself. Or maybe you're the one who's behaving like a bear with a sore head, in which case you must sort out what's wrong and calm down. Lucky Number 406 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo There's a constrained and restrained atmosphere between you and your partner today, which is very uncomfortable. It's making you feel lonely and as though the world is against you; the planets aren't. Try not to brood on how miserable you're feeling, but instead do something constructive to cheer yourself up. This is just a chilly phase between you and you-know-who, that will soon pass. Lucky Number 917 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo Tempers are slightly frayed today, so watch out. A tight deadline or too many chores in too short a time will make you bad-tempered and scratchy. You'll give as good as you get if someone yells at you, but don't be the one who starts the arguments. Calm down by working off your nervous energy in more therapeutic and constructive ways. Lucky Number 277 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra You're in a very dreamy state, my lovely Libra, but it means you aren't able to evaluate people with any sort of discrimination. You can't help seeing the best in everyone right now, which is very nice of you but not much good if you're supposed to be working out whether someone is being straight with you or not. So enjoy today's romantic and idealistic mood but don't believe everything you think as a result of it. Lucky Number 802 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio Someone's rather touchy today. Whatever you say is taken the wrong way, so you end up apologizing about things you didn't mean, or the person deliberately tries to pick an argument with you. Or maybe you're the one who's being so difficult? If so, perhaps you're angry over something that happened a long time ago but which still rankles. But what can you expect to do about it now? It's ancient history! Lucky Number 789 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius You're fretting about getting the right information or facts today, and it's weighing heavily on your conscience. Maybe you have to check something important and you're worried that you won't do it properly or someone's caught you out over a little white lie and you're bothered about what they think of you. Try not to make a big deal out of it if it doesn't really matter. Lucky Number 131 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn After yesterday's upbeat mood you're now down in the dumps. What are you worried about? Money may have something to do with it, especially if you're wondering how you're going to afford to pay for all the festivities in December or you're facing a big pile of bills. Fretting about it all isn't going to solve anything. Instead, you need to think up a constructive plan. Lucky Number 087 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius A certain person is being a right old wet blanket today. The trouble is that it might be you! Maybe you're feeling miserable about something, or you're worried about the way a relationship is going. Do your best not to tell yourself that things are worse than they really are. You're also feeling rather lonely, especially if you're apart from someone special, so distract yourself by doing things that you always enjoy. Lucky Number 933 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn