Horoscopes for Friday, November 15, 2019

Aries With the Moon still in Gemini the mood is urgent, out there and into it. You can get a lot done but you may go about things on a whim rather than in the right order. With the Sun and Mercury in Scorpio in your solar eighth house and Venus in lusty Sagittarius, you'll be feeling sexually charged. This is not a good time for intrigue. Don't lust after forbidden fruit or pick any locks. If you do, there'll be consequences. Lucky Number 976 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus If there's been a nagging problem at work, you might just come across the solution for it today. Just keep a flexible approach and see things from another point of view. Associates could help with this so make sure you discuss matters with them. There are bright ideas and sympathetic people around you. Get excited. Take a tangential approach. You could meet with someone distinctive or unusual. Give attention to how you're putting your resources to work. Are you keeping your money mobile? Lucky Number 122 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini You might start the day with forces ranged against you or could hit some serious opposition early in the proceedings. Don't take evasive action or try to ride on over it. Negotiate your way through whatever's blocking you. It might take a while to get the result that you want, but any other road will just make the situation worse. Try to reconcile any differences with partners or close associates in particular. Don't play for sympathy if you're in trouble and don't be underhand. Be straight. Lucky Number 706 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer Just hold yourself a little in check today. The Moon is in Gemini and your solar twelfth house so you may not be feeling at your most brilliant or resilient. Work difficulties or a minor health matter may trouble you. You could be emotionally overloaded so if you need to let off steam, do so, but don't pick any innocent bystanders to take out your frustrations on. That aside, a good scream and a cry could be the best thing in the world for the overstressed crustacean, boiling away in the shell. Lucky Number 775 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Leo You might find yourself at odds today with someone among your associates who has differing views, or is expecting you to compromise what you want for what is needed in the wider picture. There might even be some kind of agenda at work which is hard to detect beneath the surface appearance. Focus on the idea of compromise but don't give in completely. See if you can negotiate a working agreement by which both parties can get the best of the situation. Lucky Number 842 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo It's a pity no one else knows how to do things as well as you. You virgins probably read a lot of this sort of thing in astrology and think you're being sent up, but this is not the case here. It's going to be one of those days where if everyone just got it together to do the right thing in the right way at the right time (you're the expert here), all would be well. Unfortunately they won't and you may be left to pick up the slack (as usual). Bear with it today, but don't let things drag on. Lucky Number 145 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra You could be riding an uncomfortable wave as the day progresses. Don't try to get off, just ride it out. Communications could be the problem but it may be more that communications with particular people is the sticky bit rather than the machinery itself. A woman or a younger person somehow connected with your working situation might might be making things difficult or unpleasant. All the talk in the world probably won't get you anywhere so just work around things for the moment. Lucky Number 474 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio The Moon in Gemini and your solar eighth house promotes a deep mood. Life may flit and float on around you and you may appear to go with it, but something is churning beneath the surface of your calm exterior. Dig deeply into this underworld activity and there might just be some realizations down the track about who is doing what to whom or what it is that's actually going on inside you. Social meetings and interaction could have an awkward flavor and worries could be pressing up from within. Lucky Number 808 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius You could be experiencing a little conflict with partners or close associates. There might be a serious disagreement or a difference of opinion or approach. Don't let matters get out of proportion. Watch the undercurrents in the situation. The problem could be that what's coming to the surface is not what's really wrong. Take a little time to explore the hidden factors in the situation. maybe there's something going on that neither of you can see clearly. Lucky Number 135 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn The Moon in Gemini and your solar sixth house is just calling your attention to the raft of things that need to be done, most of which are different and some of which will require an entirely different approach. Remember, people come into this category too. Sometimes you goats would just like to see everyone moving as efficiently as the structure of things demands. Life does not always support these fantasies of yours, so for the moment it's time to be flexible and inventive. Lucky Number 711 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius Today you can have a bowl in one hand, preparing an exotic meal for tonight's dinner while the other hand is one the keyboard, getting work or creative tasks into shape. You might even be using the speaker phone from time to time, chatting to a friend while the whirlwind goes on around you. Be versatile today. Communications will play a bit part so make sure you keep online and in touch. If there's any aftermath from close encounters in the last twenty four hours, make sure you deal with it. Lucky Number 873 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer