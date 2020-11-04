Horoscopes for Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Aries Give someone a second chance today, because you're in a very forgiving and understanding mood, making you prepared to overlook previous transgressions. What's more, you hope they'll do the same for you. If your social life has paled into insignificance recently, you might consider joining a club or society with mystical or humanitarian dimensions. Lucky Number 974 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Taurus Someone's emotions are very erratic today, making it hard to know what they're going to do or say next. Try not to place too much reliance on this person today because that will make you vulnerable to their strange moods. What's more, they're showing every sign of wanting to be a free spirit, and they won't like it if you seem to be hanging on to their coat tails. Lucky Number 965 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini You're a very easy touch today! If someone has upset you or been rude to you recently, they only have to hint at an apology for you to forgive them completely. This is a very benevolent attitude, but take care it doesn't mean you're giving someone a licence to walk all over you whenever the fancy takes them. Lucky Number 307 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer This is a very productive day, especially if you're trying to solve a problem or you've got a long list of things to do. You're in a fix-it mood, so maybe you should start thinking about how to sort out the difficulties that were bugging you yesterday. If you're at work you'll take pride in doing a good job and being efficient. Lucky Number 468 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo You're feeling more positive and creative today and you'll come up with ways of solving the problems that troubled you so much yesterday. This is a great day for starting to get yourself organized for Christmas. Yes, I know it's only the beginning of November but you know how fast the days rush past. So get cracking now and you'll have a head start on the festivities. Lucky Number 869 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo No matter how well-organized you are today, things will go wrong. In fact, the more rigid your plans are and the tighter your schedule, the more likely it is that you'll have to cope with all sorts of minor irritations and interruptions. Try not to get all worked up about things that don't really matter. Let off steam by taking some brisk exercise. Lucky Number 183 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Libra You're in a very easy-going and affectionate mood today, and you'll enjoy being with some of the favourite people in your life. It will do you good to be with them, even if only for a few minutes. You're also in the mood to relax and take life easy, and that's certainly more appealing than having a hectic night out on the town. Right now, you need something more gentle than that. Lucky Number 848 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio Thank goodness you're feeling more positive and energetic than you did yesterday, so with luck you'll be able to catch up on the time you lost yesterday. It will feel good to be busy again, and you'll want to do things properly rather than cut corners and risk making mistakes. You can't see the point of doing things inaccurately or in a slapdash manner. Lucky Number 173 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius You're feeling much more upbeat and positive today, which is a big relief. You've realized how you can sort out a current problem that's been bothering you so much recently, or perhaps you've decided that you were over-reacting yesterday and that things aren't nearly as bad as they seemed. It will help to do something that's constructive and which you can be proud of. Lucky Number 128 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn This is a wonderful day to give someone valuable emotional support, especially if they've been going through a hard time recently. Let them know they can rely on you, offer to do them a favor or simply listen carefully as they tell you all their troubles. If you're the person who's looking for a confidante, you'll soon find someone who's happy to lend a shoulder to cry on. Lucky Number 572 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius You'll enjoy being with friends and other people who are on the same wavelength as you today. It's a lovely opportunity to relax in their company and take life easy for a change. You could also get involved in a group activity that has philanthropic or humanitarian goals, such as a charity or a campaign that aims to make the world a better place for everyone. Lucky Number 685 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra