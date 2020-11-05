Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Horoscopes for Thursday, November 5, 2020

Aries

March 21-April 19

A loved one is being possessive, making them reluctant to let you out of their sight. They'll deny it, but they're opposed to the idea of you spending much time with anyone else. As a result, there could be ructions if you tell them you're going out with friends. The Stars say you don't have to put up with this; be careful how you handle the situation. You are the first Cardinal Sign and a fire

Lucky Number

482

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Here we go again! There are more upsets and emotional squalls to put up with today, thanks to someone's impatience and need to throw their weight around. Once again, you should be very careful not to behave this way yourself. If you are feeling angry about something, or you need to call the shots, avoid doing this in a heavy-handed or aggressive way, as that will work against you.

Lucky Number

193

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Gemini

May 21-June 21

If you cut corners or skived off work yesterday, get ready to face the music today. However, you may feel rather hard-done-by about the whole thing, especially if you also have to take the blame for problems that really aren't your fault. Try not to take out your bad mood on colleagues and customers, especially if they're simply innocent bystanders.

Lucky Number

934

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Cancer

June 22-July 22

There's a tense atmosphere today, making it difficult to get along with other people. Whatever you say seems to rub others up the wrong way, or maybe you're the one who's bristling with righteous indignation. There could also be a dispute over someone's emotional freedom, leading to a jealous outburst or some barbed comments.

Lucky Number

722

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Leo

July 23-August 22

It's one of those days when familiarity breeds contempt, leading to angry words and tense atmospheres with the people you know best. Maybe you're brooding about something that someone has done and you can't let it go, or perhaps you're being blamed for something you weren't aware of doing. Pent-up emotion makes people behave in irrational ways today, so take care.

Lucky Number

901

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus
Virgo

August 23-September 22

It's one of those days when you seem to be spending the entire time chasing your tail. You have too much work and you don't know how you're going to tackle it, or perhaps you're feeling rather martyred by current circumstances and can't stop yourself telling everyone how hard-done-by you're feeling. Do what you can but don't feel guilty if you can't perform miracles.

Lucky Number

760

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Libra

September 23-October 22

It's a tricky day, so take things gently. There's a dispute about money; a person objects to what the other one is spending their cash on, or feeling jealous about what they consider to be an unfair distribution of good fortune. It will be much better to have all this out in the open than to stew over it in private, even if it does involve having a row. You can't let this fester.

Lucky Number

845

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Someone dear to your heart is being a bit of a pain today, and you can't help letting them know it. You're feeling irritated to begin with, so it doesn't take much to make you lose your temper and give this person a piece of your mind. Alternatively, they might be angry with you, in which case you should find out what you've done and how you can put matters right.

Lucky Number

928

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Be careful about what you say today because you might easily blurt out the wrong thing in the heat of the moment. That's particularly likely if you're feeling agitated about something or you're so keen to keep a secret that it somehow has to make itself known. If you're tempted to confide in someone you should be very choosy about who you pick, because you don't want them to blab to all and sundry.

Lucky Number

640

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

If you think you overspent yesterday you'll want to kick yourself today. You might also feel rather resentful towards the people you were with, perhaps telling yourself that it's all their fault. But is that really fair? You're brooding about something and it will keep you feeling cross until you're able to sort it out. Fine, but don't blame others for your own mistakes.

Lucky Number

955

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Life has the potential to be a bit of a hard slog today. You're feeling tired and everything involves a lot of effort. It won't help if you're expected to do a lot of work or you've got someone breathing down your neck and checking that you're doing things properly. You could easily get annoyed or dispirited, but at least this tricky patch won't last long.

Lucky Number

822

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

It's horribly easy to put your foot in it today, so take care. You won't realize what you've said until it's too late to do anything about it, so try to catch any gaffes before you utter them. Easier said than done, unfortunately. But at least you can make life easier for yourself by avoiding any topics that you think might be contentious, such as religion or political theories.

Lucky Number

428

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus
