Horoscopes for Saturday, November 21, 2020

Aries Be careful if you're arranging any form of travel today, whether it's a train journey or a trip around the world, because it's likely that something goes haywire. Check any tickets that are issued to you in case they're for the wrong destination, and make sure you've been given an up-to-date timetable. Even then, you may have to cope with unexpected hitches. Ho hum. Lucky Number 198 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus You're in a great mood today, dear Taurus. You're cheerful, friendly and keen on having a good time. You're also feeling very sociable, and will try to turn even the most minor encounter into an enjoyable meeting. What's more, you're very amenable right now, which is great for talking problems through with a partner, friend or neighbor. Lucky Number 570 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini Someone has a sharp tongue and they're not afraid to use it. They regale you with a long list of your faults and failings, in which they take an unpleasant relish. Alternatively, they may get it into their head to give you lots of unsolicited advice in which the main thrust is your inability to behave perfectly - in other words, exactly like them. Let it wash over you. Lucky Number 830 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer Have fun whenever possible today as it's a wonderful time for enjoying yourself and having a good laugh. There's no need to walk around with a long face all day. Maybe you should treat yourself to something nice when your work is over for the day, or arrange to go out with someone special. You might also hear something that makes you blush with pleasure. Lucky Number 813 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo You're in a very domesticated mood today, and you'll be really happy if you can be left to potter around the house by yourself. If you can't be at home, you want to be in familiar surroundings. They'll be far more appealing than anywhere that's new or strange. At some point, you might act as a confidante for someone who needs to talk things through. Lucky Number 283 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo Take care because there are communication mix-ups galore today. Your phone might go on the blink or your computer could start to misbehave, leaving you gritting your teeth in irritation. There could also be problems when talking to people you know well, because their funny little habits might cause an acute sense-of-humor failure. Cheer up, Virgo! Lucky Number 578 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra This is a lovely day for spending time with people you care about. They might be a parent or another older relative. If not, there could still be a noticeable age gap between you. If you're at work you'll enjoy being singled out for praise and you'll also want to do everything as well as possible. There should be good news about a pay rise or promotion, too. Lucky Number 352 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio A thirst for adventure, challenge and knowledge envelopes you. Feelings you've experienced over the past few days seem to have become stronger, so now you're on an active quest for something or someone that will give added meaning to your life. Travel could be a good option, a long-distance journey, somewhere you've never been before. Lucky Number 265 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius Someone has some pretty extreme or contrary opinions and can't resist telling you all about them. Is this a wind-up? A member of the family might make some strange suggestions, but listen carefully before dismissing them as nonsense. Is there method in this madness?? Lucky Number 179 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn The planetary focus is about to switch, making you feel much less gregarious, so make the most of your current sociable urge while it's around. This is certainly a day for being with friends, partners and other people whose company you enjoy. You'll find it wonderfully easy to get along with them, and you might even make a new friend into the bargain. Lucky Number 661 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius Don't be surprised if you receive a peculiar or strange letter about a financial matter today. It may contain errors or have been sent to you by mistake. Alternatively, it might be alerting you to a situation that you've been ignoring or kept in the dark about. There could also be some unexpected news about a friend or a forthcoming social event. One way and another it's quite a day! Lucky Number 247 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius