Horoscopes for Sunday, November 22, 2020

Aries Maintaining a positive attitude during the coming four weeks will have a tremendous impact on your circumstances, Aries. It's very important to stay optimistic and open-minded during this time because that will increase the amount of opportunities that come your way. It will also make you feel a lot better if you count your blessings than if you dwell on what's lacking. Lucky Number 587 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Taurus During the next four weeks you'll want to experience life on an emotional level and become heavily involved in what's going on around you. This means you could have some in-depth conversations with other people in which you both bare your souls and say what you really think. It will also be rewarding to do some self-analysis and to see what comes out of it. Lucky Number 887 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini There's a theory that every Gemini is searching for their other half, and you'll certainly feel that way during the next four weeks. At times, you'll find it difficult to be on your own for long and will crave other people's company. This will certainly be a good time to work in tandem with others because you'll do your best to pull your weight and make the experience as pleasant as possible. Lucky Number 756 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer The emphasis has been on having fun so far this month but from today it switches to hard work and your health. Not so enjoyable, perhaps, but important nonetheless. So during the next four weeks you need to concentrate on your job, your daily routine and your general well-being. There might also be an emphasis on your pets and on being of service to others. It's going to be a busy time! Lucky Number 699 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo The planetary focus shifts today, switching from domestic matters to love and creativity. This is your cue to dig out your party clothes and enjoy your social life to the hilt during the next four weeks? You certainly won't need much persuading to go to some festive parties, and if you're single you could meet someone very interesting under the mistletoe. Lucky Number 605 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo You're in a domesticated and family-minded mood from today and it will last for the next four weeks. This is a fabulous opportunity to spend more time with your loved ones, especially if you haven't seen much of each other lately. It will also be a wonderful chance to devote lots of time to your Christmas preparations because you'll love the cosy, nostalgic feeling that washes over you as a result. Lucky Number 437 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra Your social life will play an increased role in your life during the next four weeks, so get set for a busy time Libra. Get involved in local activities and neighborhood concerns which will, surprisingly, be great fun. Organize a Christmas party for some of your neighbors or arrange a get-together with close members of the family. You're certainly in the mood to party. Lucky Number 518 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio The astrological focus has been on personal matters for the past month, Scorpio, but it switches today to your priorities and values in life. Your attention will stay focused in this area for the next four weeks. Devote more time to the people, places and things that have a lot of meaning for you, as that will bring major benefits and plenty of satisfaction. Lucky Number 452 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius You really start to come into your own from today, Archers, and you feel much more confident than you have recently. This happy state will continue until this time next month, so there are plenty of opportunities in the wind to make the most of it. It's an especially good time to work on personal projects and to pay more attention to yourself than usual. What do you want to achieve in 2006 and how are you going to do it? Lucky Number 339 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Capricorn During the next four weeks you'll have phases in which you long to be by yourself, to enjoy some peace and quiet. This doesn't mean you'll disappear off the social radar screen, simply that you'll need to balance periods of conviviality with times when you can be alone. The main theme will be the chance for you to mull over what's been happening to you lately and to have a well-earned rest. Lucky Number 226 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius Your plans for the future get a shot in the arm from today, and you want to concentrate on them for the next four weeks. This is a great opportunity to look far ahead to what you want to achieve over the next few months and years, and to work out how you're going to do it. Maybe you need to fix these dreams in your mind somehow, so you don't forget them and you subconsciously start moving towards them. Lucky Number 277 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus