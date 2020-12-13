Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Sunday, December 13, 2020
Aries
An opportunity could come your way now, courtesy of your partner or teammate. You'll have to be waiting for it otherwise it could pass you by, so remember to keep your options and your mind open. Whatever you do on this day, it will be more enjoyable if you can do it in the company of others, especially if they always make you laugh.
Lucky Number503
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Whistle while you work! You're keen to enjoy yourself whenever possible, and you don't see why you should have a long face while doing the chores. So switch on the radio or CD player, make your surroundings as amenable as possible and devote yourself to the task in hand as though it were your most favourite occupation in the whole world. What a difference this will make.
Lucky Number862
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
It's another chatty day, and once again you'll enjoy a lovely long natter. However, try to bear in mind that you're in a very subjective mood at the moment so you're bound to see everything from your own standpoint. This will give you a very lop sided view of the world, especially if you're thinking about some of your relationships.
Lucky Number890
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
Ideally, you should spend this day enjoying yourself as much as possible. It's exactly what you're in the mood for, so you'll do it really well. Any form of socializing will be good fun, especially if it's taking place at home. You'll do your best to ensure that everyone has fun, and will take extra trouble with the food and drink.
Lucky Number221
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
This is another good day for socializing, and you'll manage to turn any event into an enjoyable occasion. What's more, you'll come up with lots to talk about which will help you to get over any uncomfortable moments. If you meet someone that you'd like to know better, don't be shy about suggesting that you get together soon. Of course, they might beat you to it!
Lucky Number520
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
If you haven't got any plans for this day, get together with some loved ones. You might be inspired to invite them round for a meal, but they'll still be happy to see you even if you can only run to a cup of tea and a biscuit. If you haven't yet put up any festive decorations, you'll enjoy doing so now, preferably to the accompaniment of some seasonal music.
Lucky Number403
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Libra
Once again you're in a chatty and gregarious mood, but ideally you won't want to talk about any old thing. Instead, you'll be interested in sharing opinions about topics that intrigue you or which evoke strong religious or spiritual feelings. For instance, you could have a riveting conversation about whether God exists or whether cats go to heaven when they die.
Lucky Number294
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
If you haven't yet put up the party decorations this is the perfect day to do so. You'll enjoy making your home seem even more cosy than it is already, and you'll also like feeling nostalgic as you dust off the decorations from previous years and think about the old days. At some point, spare the time for a relative who's feeling slightly lonely or down in the dumps.
Lucky Number361
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
If you've barely made a dent in your holiday shopping, enjoy making up for lost time now. Just point yourself in the direction of the shops and see what happens! However, to avoid spending more money than you can comfortably afford to part with, it would be a good idea to work out a strict budget first or only to take the cash you want to spend. Otherwise, you know what will happen.
Lucky Number155
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
It's a great day because everything is going well and your plans fall into place with very little effort on your part. Everyone is being very co-operative, too, which is always good news, and probably little short of a miracle if you're seeing you-know-who. Once again, you'll enjoy being left alone at some point.
Lucky Number821
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
You're one of the brainiest members of the zodiac, which is glaringly obvious on this day. Your mind is working well and you'll enjoy discussing topical items with whoever happens to be around. You could find yourself looking for a spiritual meaning behind current events or trying to work out what a recent experience can teach you.
Lucky Number475
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
You'll value the chance to have some time to yourself this day, even if you have to snatch the odd moment here and there. It's important to recharge your mental and physical batteries at every opportunity, otherwise you'll soon feel tired and frazzled. This is an ideal day to practise some form of meditation or creative visualization because it will go really well.
