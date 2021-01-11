Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Monday, January 11, 2021
Aries
For most of the day you may feel as though you're on a roller coaster and that things in general aren't going as planned - particularly regarding the home or family. However, whatever was blocking your way or causing upheaval will leave, enabling you to finally begin seeing results. If you are negotiating the purchase or sale of property, it would be wiser to wait until after this day. Your focus may shift to children, loved ones and doing things you enjoy this evening.
Lucky Number976
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
The people in your life who have some kind of hold over you - authority figures, parents, teachers, bosses - are more of a nuisance than usual at the moment. You are probably feeling rather discouraged: blame Saturn, that old wet blanket! Stand up for yourself by all means, but do it tactfully. If you can push your pet project just a little bit further, then you'll find everything will fall into place.
Lucky Number670
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
You're in line for a small windfall, but this could be offset by an unexpected expense caused by a close relative. You can gain a lot of happiness through your immediate family if you don't worry so much. There may be a small emergency later in the day, but the outcome should be fine. Your health should be quite good at this time, too.
Lucky Number856
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
You might be able to do it on your own, but why fly solo if you don't have to? There are plenty of people waiting in the wings who would be more than happy to assist you. If you like results, this is your prime time. Expect high performance from your helpers as well as clients and business partners. As for those who oppose you, make a serious effort to convert them to your cause.
Lucky Number543
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
Even if what you're saying isn't completely true, you have the crowd's complete trust. Your convincing attitude lends an air of novelty to a one- trick pony. If you aren't planning on being in your current place for too much longer, be sure to give a friend some keepsake to remember you by. Make sure you stay well within the spending limit on your charge cards, however, or you could find yourself in trouble.
Lucky Number804
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
If you've been looking for something that could propel you to greatness, this is your lucky day. Something huge and benign, like romance or inspiration comes into your life and sweeps you along for most of the day. Even if you don't fully understand the experience, you have the ability to articulate it beautifully, so write a poem or start a journal. The details will sort themselves out later - for now, you're free to live in the moment.
Lucky Number813
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Libra
You may find yourself in need of solitude for the next few days and this is a good time to seek the comfort of quieter music, smoother textures and softer light. Stay away from fragile things as you treat yourself with care; the smallest details can bug you right now. Close the door, shut your eyes and imagine yourself in a better place.
Lucky Number937
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
You're ready to get the show on the road, and you aren't about to take 'no' for an answer. A high level of confidence brought on by the Moon broadcasts the fact that you're more than ready to do business. Be sure to make an effort to communicate your intentions from the outset. Instead of branching off completely on your own, ask the advice of a trusted co-worker or a well respected member of the community. The secret of success lies in a compatible partnership.
Lucky Number720
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
If you've been backing away from a difficult situation, the time is right to build bridges and you'll manage to express what you feel without being aggressive. Ceres is affecting your close relationships both at home and at work, but on the upside, it will give you more elbow room and allow you to express yourself freely. On the down side it can cause tension in fragile relationships, or where partners are insecure.
Lucky Number847
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
You probably won't be feeling too jovial on this day. For some time you've been having problems with adjusting to new people or new surroundings. On this day, things will take a turn for the better and these changes will persist, making you socialise more. You'll make some new friends and spend fun times with them. Your health really does need some attention and your eating habits need to be improved.
Lucky Number540
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
You may be spending a lot of your time inside on this day, entertaining guests and visitors. This will make your expenses shoot up. Any misunderstanding with your partner will be sorted out by the end of the day. There won't be much action in the workplace, but some imaginative developments may be expected later, especially if you are in a creative field.
Lucky Number346
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
You can get your point across and make valuable connections on this day. Your personal life will stabilise, so there's no need to be too confrontational. You will meet opposition if you try to push your ideas on others. Be observant and save your comments for another time. You need to focus on your career, or public image.
