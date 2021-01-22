Horoscopes for Friday, January 22, 2021

Aries Family and domestic matters that have required your attention for some time now should begin to improve on this day. Regarding pressure at work: it seems to still be about and could begin to increase again, but it's important to focus on some domestic issues this day. If you've been thinking about joining or beginning a group activity of any sort, this is an ideal time to pursue it. This is also an excellent time for socialising and making new friends. Lucky Number 287 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus Material success is on the cards on this day and self awareness ensures harmonious relationships with others. Children will have a happy day with loved ones, forging deeper bonds. Your cash flow appears to be in good shape and you should be enjoying good health at the moment. Lucky Number 797 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini The Moon in your twelfth house inclines you to take some time to recharge your spiritual batteries, perhaps through reflection, perhaps just some relaxed enjoyments that soothe your soul. It's definitely the sort of day to take it easy and keep a low profile. Lucky Number 581 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer Your social and business calendars remain booked, but even the most ambitious people need to relax sometimes. What's the harm in letting yourself go for just one day? Some wonderful new idea might appear when your brain isn't too stressed to recognize it. If you can't call in sick, delegate as much work as possible. Avoid overtime at all costs. If it can't be completed during regular working hours, it will have to wait. Lucky Number 100 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo You're feeling a bit jumpy these days and there are people who may take advantage of this. Escape feels like the best option, but you'll give up a lot if you do so. Those who return must stand at the back of the line with the other newcomers. Use your brain rather than your fists when solving problems this day. You can outwit the best of them if you can find a way to control your temper. Lucky Number 510 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo Your opinion of yourself has been less than positive lately, but that's about to change. You finally get it into your head that you don't have to settle for anything less than you deserve! Let this be the day that you take the first steps toward discovering a new taste or changing your habits for the better. Your mind is open, and your inhibitions seem to be taking a vacation. Newcomers are sure to meet you at your best. Lucky Number 577 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra A foundation that seemed perfectly solid yesterday is starting to crumble. As questionable events take place, even partners begin to question one another. People who want the same thing face a wide range of differences on other subjects. The real test lies in how you handle yourself once you stray from common ground. If you can get through the next twenty four hours without getting into a fight, you should have nothing to worry about. Lucky Number 646 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio For the life of you, you can't figure out why everyone is questioning your motives this day. Are your efforts noble and necessary? Well of course they are! Is everyone responding with the appropriate gratitude? Well maybe not. Pay attention to your style of delivery, and see how, with a few subtle changes, you can make this picture as perfect as it can possibly be. There may be more at work behind the scenes than you think and if big egos are involved, you should be among the first to drop the attitude. Lucky Number 103 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius You've let your guard down more than usual. You have to exert yourself to get your work done on this day, and you'll have to ride others. Look at events and proposals critically to avoid being taken for a ride. Reject ones that require you to put your hand in your own pocket. Lucky Number 717 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn The cosmic powers are beaming down on you this day. Things might get rather edgy, nonetheless, but make the most of this day's energies. Avoid power struggles, especially over money. Lucky Number 984 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius Financial difficulties due to poor investments or unforeseen expenses will be depressing. Listen to the advice of respected friends. You will be emotional regarding your present relationship, but don't make any rash decisions. Make a concerted effort before you throw in the towel. Lucky Number 972 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo